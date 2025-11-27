WIN ACCUSES GOV’T OF “AUTHORITARIAN” MOVE AGAINST VENDORS AT STABROEK

GEORGETOWN — Tensions over the ongoing Stabroek Market beautification works intensified on Thursday as the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party condemned the sudden erection of barricades around the busy commercial hub, accusing the Government of disregarding the livelihoods of small vendors during the height of the Christmas season.

In a statement issued at the market square, WIN said the move by the Ministry of Local Government and the Office of the First Lady demonstrated “insensitivity and high-handedness,” claiming that vendors received no warning and no consultation before the perimeter was blocked off. WIN argued that many families depend on the pre-holiday rush for their survival and warned that any disruption now would cause immediate and damaging financial loss.

WIN Member of Parliament Azruddin Mohamed, who visited the area to speak with vendors, described the situation as an example of a government that “does not care how ordinary people eat or survive.” He said that as he travelled the country throughout the past year, he witnessed hardship across every region and believes the barricades reflect what he called a growing pattern of neglect.

“I am horrified by the way the people are being treated,” Mohamed told reporters. “The government must allow these vendors to continue earning until the New Year while proper dialogue takes place. They invited me here because they trust me to represent their needs and I will not abandon them.”

Mohamed said the anger and desperation he encountered among vendors represent a wider crisis of confidence in national leadership. He urged Guyanese citizens to stand up for their rights, warning that the country is “moving toward authoritarian governance” where decisions are made without regard for people’s daily struggles.

WIN called for the immediate removal of the barricades, arguing that development should never be pursued by pushing aside the poor. The party said Guyana needs long-term solutions that address the realities of informal workers, including fair regulation, transparent market policies, skills training, and better employment opportunities.

“Real progress doesn’t mean fencing people out of the city,” Mohamed said. “It means lifting them up and securing their dignity.”

The Government has maintained that vendors will not be removed and has pledged that the beautification works will be completed in under two weeks. However, with the holiday shopping period underway, concerns about disruption continue to build, and pressure is mounting for officials to engage directly with stakeholders before the project moves any further.

WIN says it intends to stand with the vendors for as long as necessary.

“Enough is enough,” Mohamed said outside the barricades.

