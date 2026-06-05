Passport Offices To Open On Saturdays In June To Clear Backlog

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — In an aggressive move to slash a stubborn backlog of uncollected travel documents, the Guyana Police Force’s Immigration Department has issued a nationwide public notice announcing that several regional passport offices will open on Saturdays throughout the month of June.

The temporary weekend schedule is engineered to provide an alternative window for applicants who have missed their original passport collection appointments. The special arrangement officially takes flight on Saturday, June 6, 2026, with designated offices opening their doors from 09:00 hours to 15:00 hours exclusively for citizens with overdue collection slips.

Improving Service Delivery Beyond Bank Hours

Immigration officials emphasized that the weekend operational pivot is aimed squarely at enhancing overall service delivery and reducing the growing vault of uncollected passports. By providing additional distribution opportunities outside of conventional weekday business hours, the department intends to help busy working professionals and remote families secure their travel assets without taking time off work.

The department is urging all eligible applicants who are aware that their passport processing dates have already passed to take full advantage of the Saturday openings.

Participating National Hubs and Structural Restrictions

The Saturday distribution drive will be executed across the country, utilizing both established regional passport headquarters and specialized Government Service Centers.

Region & District Focus Designated Saturday Passport Location Authorized Weekend Operational Window Demerara-Mahaica (Region 4) Central Georgetown Passport Office 09:00 Hours – 15:00 Hours (June Only) Upper Demerara-Berbice (Region 10) Linden Passport Office 09:00 Hours – 15:00 Hours (June Only) East Berbice-Corentyne (Region 6) New Amsterdam Office & Port Mourant GSC 09:00 Hours – 15:00 Hours (June Only) Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo (Region 9) Lethem Passport Office 09:00 Hours – 15:00 Hours (June Only) Essequibo Islands-West Demerara (Region 3) Government Service Center Leonora 09:00 Hours – 15:00 Hours (June Only) Pomeroon-Supenaam (Region 2) Government Service Center Anna Regina 09:00 Hours – 15:00 Hours (June Only) Mahaica-Berbice (Region 5) Government Service Center Fort Wellington 09:00 Hours – 15:00 Hours (June Only)

The list of locations includes the Lethem, Linden, Georgetown, and New Amsterdam Passport Offices, alongside the Government Service Centers at Leonora, Anna Regina, Port Mourant, and Fort Wellington.

Immigration authorities have issued a strict operational warning: this Saturday service is solely intended for the issuance and collection of passports to individuals whose processing dates have already elapsed. Ranks will not accept, process, or review any new passport applications, renewals, or first-time document submissions during the Saturday shifts. Citizens looking to launch new applications are directed to utilize the standard Monday-to-Friday schedules.