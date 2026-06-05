HomeNewsPassport Offices To Open On Saturdays In June To Clear Backlog
News

Passport Offices To Open On Saturdays In June To Clear Backlog

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
29

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — In an aggressive move to slash a stubborn backlog of uncollected travel documents, the Guyana Police Force’s Immigration Department has issued a nationwide public notice announcing that several regional passport offices will open on Saturdays throughout the month of June.

The temporary weekend schedule is engineered to provide an alternative window for applicants who have missed their original passport collection appointments. The special arrangement officially takes flight on Saturday, June 6, 2026, with designated offices opening their doors from 09:00 hours to 15:00 hours exclusively for citizens with overdue collection slips.

Improving Service Delivery Beyond Bank Hours

Immigration officials emphasized that the weekend operational pivot is aimed squarely at enhancing overall service delivery and reducing the growing vault of uncollected passports. By providing additional distribution opportunities outside of conventional weekday business hours, the department intends to help busy working professionals and remote families secure their travel assets without taking time off work.

The department is urging all eligible applicants who are aware that their passport processing dates have already passed to take full advantage of the Saturday openings.

Participating National Hubs and Structural Restrictions

The Saturday distribution drive will be executed across the country, utilizing both established regional passport headquarters and specialized Government Service Centers.

Region & District FocusDesignated Saturday Passport LocationAuthorized Weekend Operational Window
Demerara-Mahaica (Region 4)Central Georgetown Passport Office09:00 Hours – 15:00 Hours (June Only)
Upper Demerara-Berbice (Region 10)Linden Passport Office09:00 Hours – 15:00 Hours (June Only)
East Berbice-Corentyne (Region 6)New Amsterdam Office & Port Mourant GSC09:00 Hours – 15:00 Hours (June Only)
Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo (Region 9)Lethem Passport Office09:00 Hours – 15:00 Hours (June Only)
Essequibo Islands-West Demerara (Region 3)Government Service Center Leonora09:00 Hours – 15:00 Hours (June Only)
Pomeroon-Supenaam (Region 2)Government Service Center Anna Regina09:00 Hours – 15:00 Hours (June Only)
Mahaica-Berbice (Region 5)Government Service Center Fort Wellington09:00 Hours – 15:00 Hours (June Only)

The list of locations includes the Lethem, Linden, Georgetown, and New Amsterdam Passport Offices, alongside the Government Service Centers at Leonora, Anna Regina, Port Mourant, and Fort Wellington.

Immigration authorities have issued a strict operational warning: this Saturday service is solely intended for the issuance and collection of passports to individuals whose processing dates have already elapsed. Ranks will not accept, process, or review any new passport applications, renewals, or first-time document submissions during the Saturday shifts. Citizens looking to launch new applications are directed to utilize the standard Monday-to-Friday schedules.

Previous article
Karpowership Threatens Shutdown, Gov’t Silent On Negotiations
Next article
TEIXEIRA PUSHES BACK AT CORRUPTION INDEX BUT OFFERS NO SPECIFIC LOCAL DATA IN PARLIAMENT
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on GOVERNMENT SEIZES ANOTHER 35 GEORGETOWN STREETS, BRINGING TOTAL TAKEOVER TO 57
Yadram Ramgobin on TENSIONS BUILD AS MORE THAN ONE HUNDRED ACRES OF FARMLAND IN FRIENDSHIP TO BE BULLDOZED
Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID