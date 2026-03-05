Thursday, March 5, 2026
MOSQUE SPEECH WAS ABOUT RELIGIOUS BELIEF, NOT HATE – MOHAMED

HGP Nightly News – Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed is speaking out after days of intense backlash, telling Stabroek News that a viral video showing him making remarks about the LGBTQ community was “maliciously edited” to misrepresent his message.

In his first detailed response since the controversy erupted, Mohamed reaffirmed his commitment to equality and respect for all individuals, stating unequivocally that he does not discriminate against anyone based on sexuality or gender identity.

“My comments reflected my personal religious beliefs rooted in the Quran and the Bible, but I respect the dignity and rights of every citizen of Guyana and did not intend to offend or target anyone,” he told Stabroek News.

The video, which circulated widely on social media, shows Mohamed speaking at a mosque. In the clip, he is heard saying: “At our masjid in Georgetown, you know, questionable persons; lesbians, bisexuals coming in the masjid and pray. What are our leaders really doing? Our leaders they are not speaking out. Our leaders are like puppets now in this country.”

Mohamed said the footage represents only 26 seconds of a much longer address—a speech delivered in a religious setting, to a Muslim audience, about his understanding of scripture.

He explained that he was sharing his perspective on what his religious guides followers to consider, not issuing a call to discriminate or exclude. The editing, he said, stripped away that essential context.

“I do not judge or exclude anyone based on their personal choices,” he emphasized.

When asked directly about his views on LGBTQ individuals attending places of worship, Mohamed was unambiguous: “Places of worship are public spaces and anyone is welcomed to join.”

The Opposition Leader underscored that his remarks were rooted in a religious setting and expressed his personal views on faith and leadership. They were never intended, he said, as a condemnation of any group.

“I am always open and supportive of all races, religion, creed and gender,” he stated.

Mohamed pointed to inclusivity as a core principle of his leadership and one of the main reasons, he said, that many Guyanese have shown him support.

As the controversy continues to ripple through the political landscape, Mohamed’s message to the public is clear: believe the full context, not the edited clip. His commitment to diversity, he insists, remains unchanged.

