‘WHY IS THE OPPOSITION SO SILENT ON LUXURY CAR RACKET REVELATIONS?’ V-PAC DORWAIN BESS SAYS HE’S A VICTIM OF THE SCHEME

Chairman of the Vigilant Political Action Committee (VPAC), Dorwain Bess, has made a startling revelation—he, too, is a victim of the sprawling luxury-car racket now gripping national attention.

The outspoken political activist said he became aware of the extent of the fraud after discovering that high-end vehicles were being retagged, altered, and pushed through the system with fraudulent Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs)—a practice he says has cost consumers millions while robbing the state of substantial revenue.

Bess’ disclosure comes as investigators continue to expose what appears to be a sophisticated, well-connected transnational network involved in duty evasion, VIN manipulation, and the circulation of illegally reclassified vehicles.

But Bess is now turning the spotlight on the political opposition, accusing some of “deafening silence” in the face of one of the largest alleged vehicle-fraud schemes in Guyana’s history.

“Why are those who usually shout the loudest about corruption suddenly so quiet?”

Bess asked, suggesting that the reluctance of some political voices to address the scandal raises disturbing questions about whether individuals may be benefiting—directly or indirectly—from the very network now under investigation.

He argued that voice notes, photos, and documents now circulating paint the picture of a well-organised criminal enterprise that could not have operated undetected without systemic failures and possible political protection.

Bess is calling on the Guyanese public to demand a full-scale, independent investigation into the racket, stressing that only complete transparency will restore public trust.

“This is one of the largest alleged vehicle-fraud and duty-evasion schemes Guyana has ever seen. The people deserve answers,” he insisted.

As international and local investigators continue to piece together the widening scandal, pressure is mounting for political leaders—across the divide—to account for their silence.

