LINDEN BORN NURSE & MIGRANT PUBLISHES BOOK TO GUIDE GUYANESE & CARIBBEAN NURSES ON ADVANCING THEIR NURSING CAREER.

Beginning a nursing career in the United States as a foreign-educated nurse presents unique challenges. For Alisha Kingston, a Linden-born registered nurse, those challenges became the foundation of a comprehensive roadmap—her book, “Blossom Where Your Feet Are Planted.”

Drawing from her personal journey, Kingston offers an organised, step-by-step guide to support Caribbean and other international nurses throughout every stage of transitioning into the U.S. healthcare system.

Kingston, MSN, RN—a mother of two and the wife of a Marine veteran—shared her inspirational story with Nightly News, reflecting on her migration from Guyana, adapting to cultural changes, and rebuilding her nursing career in the United States.

“I grew up in Linden. I went to primary school, high school, and nursing school there—Charles Rosa School of Nursing. That is where I began my nursing education, earned my diploma, and worked after graduating as the best clinical nursing student at that time,” Kingston recalled.

From Linden to the U.S.—A Journey Reimagined

In 2014, Kingston worked at the Linden Hospital Complex for approximately three years before relocating to the U.S., where she lived for about 18 months. During that period, she also attended Georgetown American University to become a doctor.

She later discontinued that programme and pivoted toward completing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, followed by a Master’s degree in Nursing Leadership. Kingston, who now resides in North Carolina, is currently enrolled in a Nurse Practitioner programme.

Why She Wrote the Book

In her interview, Kingston detailed the common challenges nurses face overseas—including imposter syndrome, discrimination, cultural barriers, transcript translation issues, and balancing work with higher education.

“It was a positive experience,” she noted. “But when it came to nursing, I struggled with translating my transcript and navigating the system with limited guidance. I didn’t know many Guyanese or Caribbean nurses here, but my husband helped me adjust, and I am grateful for that.”

Her book offers practical advice on scholarships, financial planning, certifications, and long-term career development.

“Whether you’re planning to move to the United States or are already here trying to restart your career, this book serves as both a guide and encouragement.”

“Blossom Where Your Feet Are Planted” Mrs. Alisha Kingston, MSN, RN



A Toolkit for International Nursing Success

Kingston emphasised that foreign-trained nurses can excel and build rewarding careers in the U.S. Her book provides:

Guidance on passing U.S. nursing exams

Steps for handling transcript translations

Information on credentialing bodies

Tips on preparing résumés for U.S. employers

Strategies for overcoming imposter syndrome

Advice on career advancement and continuing education

“This book includes all the information I wish I had when transitioning to the USA. It outlines necessary steps—from transcript evaluation to job hunting—and covers topics that would have made my journey much easier.”

Strong Regional Reception

Kingston said the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.

“It has been wonderful! The book isn’t just for Guyanese nurses but nurses worldwide. I’ve received feedback from across the Caribbean. It has five-star reviews on Amazon and Barnes & Noble, and I’ve been featured in local newspapers and by my hospital. I have another book signing in January.”

Adjusting to Cultural Differences

Kingston noted that living in North Carolina was a cultural shift compared to states like New York and Florida, which have larger Caribbean populations.

“Here, the Caribbean population is small, so the food and culture aren’t as accessible. Whenever we visit Guyana or my husband’s parents in New York, we bring back as much as we can.”

Despite cultural differences, she described her work experience in the U.S. healthcare sector as fulfilling, especially when working alongside other Caribbean professionals.

On Discrimination and Identity

When asked about racial discrimination, Kingston said:

“Because of how I carry myself, respect is reciprocated.”

She added that, although the cultural norms differ from those in Guyana, she remains “uniquely Guyanese.”

A firm believer in God, Kingston also wrote the book to support nurses facing microaggressions or cultural challenges, even though she has not personally experienced them, but has observed colleagues who have.

A Family Effort

Kingston credited her success to her supportive family.

She recalled that her mother often cared for her children so she could focus on writing.

