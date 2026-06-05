Karpowership Threatens Shutdown, Gov’t Silent On Negotiations

Blackout Threat Looms: Over Missed June 1 Deadline; Gov’t Silent as Rates Hike Demanded

By | Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The threat of widespread, prolonged blackouts across Guyana has intensified significantly after the Turkish energy company Karpowership warned it could suspend operations if a new commercial agreement is not finalized with the state. Despite a final negotiation extension expiring on June 1, 2026, top government officials have remained largely silent, deepening public anxiety amid increasing power outages across multiple communities.

Karpowership currently supplies a combined 96 megawatts of electricity to the national grid through two specialized powerships permanently stationed in the Demerara and Berbice Rivers.

Leaked Correspondence Exposes Stalled Commercial Terms

The uncertainty surrounding national grid stability deepened following the disclosure of direct correspondence sent by Karpowership executive management to Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, which was also copied to senior officials at the Guyana Power and Light (GPL).

In the letter, Karpowership explicitly stated that while it was prepared to extend operations up to the June 1 threshold, several major commercial matters remained unresolved. The firm stressed that the alignment and unification of commercial terms and pricing structures across both of its river operations were non-negotiable requirements for the arrangement to continue. The company urged the cabinet to conclude negotiations promptly to avoid severe operational disruptions.

The $5.8 Million Price Hike Contention

At the heart of the grid controversy are reports that Karpowership is demanding a steep price increase for the electricity generated by its 36-megawatt vessel operating in the Berbice River.

The company wants the Berbice vessel’s pricing restructured to match the higher rate currently paid for the 60-megawatt powership stationed in the Demerara River. This reported rate adjustment would move the cost from US$0.076 per kilowatt to US$0.095 per kilowatt. If approved by the cabinet, the pricing hike would add roughly US$5.8 million annually to the country’s state-subsidized electricity bill for that single vessel alone.

“I Don’t Negotiate Every Contract”: Finance Minister Deflects

When confronted on the multi-million dollar rate demands during this week’s Local Content Summit, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, distanced himself from the grid crisis.

Dr. Singh flatly refused to provide specific updates on the contract status, directing reporters to take their questions directly to energy sector managers and GPL technicians.

“I don’t know about that. You go talk to the GPL people,” Dr. Singh stated defensively on the summit floor. “I don’t negotiate every contract… Do you think I negotiate every single contract in every single sector? You have got to speak to the sector minister. I don’t insert myself unless I know that I can add value on that matter. I strongly urge you to make contact with him.”

National Grid Asset Base Current Operational Capacity Existing Supply Rate Demanded Restructured Rate Demerara River Powership 60 Megawatts US$0.095 per kW Maintained at baseline Berbice River Powership 36 Megawatts US$0.076 per kW US$0.095 per kW Combined Emergency Grid Supply 96 Megawatts Total Annual Fiscal Impact: + US$5.8 Million Outlay

Despite deflecting the contract specifics, Dr. Singh sought to reassure the public when asked if Guyanese should brace for rolling blackouts if negotiations fall through completely. He maintained that the administration would take whatever steps are required to protect consumer access.

“President Ali’s government’s unwavering concern is about service to the Guyanese people, and we will take all actions necessary to protect the interests of the Guyanese people and to ensure their continued convenience and comfort, as with all other matters,” the Finance Minister stated.

Wales Gas-To-Energy Delays Worsen the Grid Crisis

The tense standoff with Karpowership is unfolding against a challenging domestic backdrop: continued engineering and infrastructural delays plaguing the flagship Wales Gas-to-Energy Project. The natural gas plant is now not expected to begin generating electricity for the national grid before late 2026 at the earliest.

Because the state’s long-term power solution remains delayed, Guyana faces an immediate, high-stakes reliance on temporary generation. Unless an agreement is signed or alternative power assets are deployed, communities face a serious risk of escalating blackouts in the days ahead.