Tuesday, September 9, 2025
V-PAC DEMANDS TOUGH ACTION ON CORRUPTION, WARNS PRESIDENT ALI WILL BE HELD TO HIS WORD

By HGPTV
Georgetown, Guyana – September 9, 2025 – The Vision for Political Action and Change (V-PAC) has issued a stern call for President Irfaan Ali to confront corruption head-on, warning that the new government will be judged not by promises but by results. In a statement on Tuesday, V-PAC said Guyana’s progress depends on ending graft and ensuring that government acts in the interest of the nation rather than a privileged few.

“Corruption and graft must end,” the party declared, outlining a list of urgent reforms it believes are needed. These include strict monitoring of infrastructure projects to prevent shoddy construction and misuse of public funds, criminal prosecution of contractors who divert taxpayer dollars, a complete overhaul of what it described as an “oppressive” tax system, better quality and affordable housing, and fair wages for public servants who keep the state running.

V-PAC also pressed for renewed investment in agriculture as a means to lower the cost of living and strengthen food security. It argued that many projects launched in recent years must be delivered with greater transparency and efficiency to give citizens real value for money.

The party framed these demands within its founding principle: to fight corruption wherever it exists. Chairman Dorwain Bess said V-PAC will not only criticize but also propose solutions, noting that sustainable development cannot take root without tackling corruption at its source.

Against this backdrop, V-PAC congratulated Ali on his re-election and welcomed his public commitment to confront corruption and govern inclusively. “We celebrate President Ali’s words when he promises that the new government will aggressively fight corruption and will govern for the benefit of all Guyanese regardless of race or creed. Now, Mr. President, on behalf of all Guyanese, we will hold you to these words,” the statement read.

The party urged Ali to open his administration to opposition voices and foster genuine parliamentary dialogue, stressing that good governance demands collaboration between majority and minority parties. “The proof is in the pudding and actions speak louder than words,” Bess said, adding that V-PAC will continue to grow and pursue its anti-corruption crusade in the run-up to the next regional elections.

