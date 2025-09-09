Tuesday, September 9, 2025
 PRESIDENT IRFAAN ALI SWORN IN FOR SECOND TERM AS GUYANA’S 9TH EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT 

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News

President Irfaan Ali was on Sunday sworn in as Guyana’s ninth executive president for a second term, following his party’s electoral victory. In his inaugural address, Ali vowed to serve all Guyanese with inclusion and pledged to accelerate the country’s path to prosperity.

“I am not the president of some Guyanese. I’m the president of all Guyana,” Ali declared, emphasizing that the principle of unity had guided his government from 2020 to 2025 and would continue to shape his leadership in the years ahead.

He called on the nation to turn “competition into cooperation” and to embrace inclusion as the foundation of governance, stating:

“It is only together as a people, united in vision and purpose, that we can achieve the progress our nation deserves. This is why I stand prepared to join hands with all who cherish peace, uphold democracy, and care deeply for our nation.”

Looking ahead, President Ali announced that his second term will be marked by a national crusade against poverty — targeting both visible and structural challenges that keep families from rising. He also pledged to expand home ownership, strengthen financial inclusion, and ensure small entrepreneurs gain greater access to resources.

To deliver on these promises, Ali committed to assembling a cabinet based on competence, character, and dedication to the people of Guyana. He said key public sector appointments would be announced in the coming days.

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) confirmed that the PPP/C secured 36 seats in the 65-member National Assembly. The WIN Party gained 16 seats, becoming the main parliamentary opposition, displacing the PNC-led APNU, which secured 12 seats.

'LOLA DOLL' SHOT MULTIPLE TIMES IN FRONT HER HOME SUSPECT ARRESTED, POLICE ISSUE WANTED BULLETIN FOR DABY JR.
V-PAC DEMANDS TOUGH ACTION ON CORRUPTION, WARNS PRESIDENT ALI WILL BE HELD TO HIS WORD
