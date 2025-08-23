Saturday, August 23, 2025
FGM DEMANDS ARREST OF “CRITICS” AFTER BRUTAL ASSAULT ON BRIAN MAX

By HGPTV
Georgetown, Guyana – August 23, 2025 – The Forward Guyana Movement (FGM) is demanding the immediate arrest of social media commentator Mikkel Rodrigues, popularly known as “Critics,” after a violent assault on Brian Max that was captured on video.

The footage, which has been widely circulated, shows Rodrigues viciously beating Max and leaving him badly injured. FGM described the incident as not just a simple assault but an act of grievous bodily harm that must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

In a strongly worded statement, FGM called for Rodrigues to be charged without delay. “Rodrigues must be treated like any other citizen under the law, he cannot be shielded because of his open ties to the ruling government,” the party declared.

The movement also urged the police to issue a wanted bulletin immediately if Rodrigues is not already in custody. FGM argued that Rodrigues should be remanded as a flight risk, citing his past disappearances into the interior “under the guise of mining” and his ability to leave the country at will.

FGM further accused the authorities of creating an environment where political operatives act as “enforcers” for those in power. “This country cannot continue down a path where political mouthpieces act as enforcers for those in power and are allowed to operate above the law. Law and order must apply equally to every citizen, without exception,” the statement said.

The demands come as Guyana prepares for General and Regional Elections on September 1, with political tensions running high.

HGPTV
