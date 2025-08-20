Wednesday, August 20, 2025
DO YOU KNOW THIS MAN? POLICE HUNT SUSPECT IN $5.7M VREED-EN-HOOP ELECTRONICS HEIST

By HGPTV
Vreed-En-Hoop, West Coast Demerara – The Guyana Police Force is on the hunt for a suspect wanted in connection with a daring break-in at the popular Cellphone King Electronic Store, where thieves made off with millions in gadgets and footwear.

According to investigators, the crime occurred sometime between 5:00 p.m. on August 18 and 4:40 a.m. on August 19, 2025. When the dust settled, the store was stripped of a haul of cellphones, laptops, and footwear with an estimated value of $5.7 million.

Police have since released a photograph of the suspect and are appealing to the public for help in tracking him down. Anyone who recognizes the man or knows of his whereabouts is urged to contact the Officer-in-Charge of Crime for Region Three at 632-1205, the Inspector in charge of the Vreed-En-Hoop Police Station at 628-3157, or Detective Sergeant Douglas at 602-6094.

The theft has rattled business owners in the busy commercial strip, as authorities warn that suspects linked to high-value burglaries often attempt to resell stolen electronics quickly.

Police say the search is ongoing, but the public’s assistance could be the key to cracking the case.

