Tuesday, November 11, 2025
‘UPHOLD THE LAW, MR. SPEAKER’: WIN CALLS OUT NADIR FOR DELAYING OPPOSITION LEADER VOTE

By HGPTV
GEORGETOWN – Tension is mounting in the National Assembly as the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) Party has publicly accused Speaker of the National Assembly Manzoor Nadir of stalling the constitutionally required process to elect a Leader of the Opposition, warning that the delay undermines Guyana’s democratic balance.

In a strongly worded statement issued Saturday, WIN called on the Speaker to “fulfil the constitutional duty of his office” by convening and chairing the meeting mandated under Article 184(1) of the Constitution of Guyana. The party said it formally submitted a letter nominating its candidate for the post immediately after the 13th Parliament was opened on November 3, but more than a week later, there has been no acknowledgment or response from the Speaker’s office.

“Within seconds of the adjournment being called, we submitted a formal letter signed by all our parliamentarians designating our nominee,” the statement read. “As of today, November 10, WIN has not received even a formal acknowledgment of receipt from the Office of the Speaker. A reminder was also sent today via email, once again without acknowledgment.”

The party’s leadership described the Speaker’s silence as “deeply troubling” and contradictory to his oath of impartiality, taken to execute his duties “without fear or favour, affection or ill will.” WIN argued that the Speaker’s inaction raises “legitimate concern regarding the impartial administration of parliamentary processes.”

The statement cited former minister Annette Ferguson, who clarified that the election of the Opposition Leader is a standalone constitutional process and not dependent on an Order Paper or parliamentary sitting. “The procedure is simple, direct, and constitutionally mandated. There is no lawful basis for withholding it,” WIN said.The party drew a sharp comparison between the swift swearing-in of the President and the prolonged delay in naming the Opposition Leader.

“A democracy cannot function where constitutional processes are selectively expedited for one branch and quietly stalled for another,” the release stated. WIN underscored that the post of Leader of the Opposition is far more than symbolic, noting that the holder of the office must be consulted on critical national appointments, including the Police Commissioner, Chancellor, Chief Justice, and members of the Judicial Service Commission.

“Delaying this office undermines the balance of power and signals a disregard for constitutional governance,” the party asserted. In closing, WIN demanded that Speaker Nadir immediately convene the meeting of non-governmental Members of Parliament to elect the Leader of the Opposition, warning that continued inaction would send a dangerous message about the state of Guyana’s democracy.

“The laws and institutions of this country must be applied evenly, transparently, and without political preference,” the statement said. “The Constitution is clear. There is no excuse for silence. Guyana’s democracy depends on it.”

HGPTV
