MCCOY BLASTS MOHAMEDS’ ‘MACHINERY OF LIES’ — SAYS DUO TRYING TO DODGE ACCOUNTABILITY

GEORGETOWN – Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy, has unleashed a response to what he branded as a “well-funded machinery of lies” operated by embattled businessmen Nazar and Azruddin Mohamed, accusing them of waging a deliberate campaign to mislead the nation and distort the truth about their U.S. extradition case.

In a hard-hitting statement on Monday, McCoy accused the father-son duo of trying to “rewrite reality” to sway public opinion, saying their latest remarks are nothing more than “a desperate attempt to wriggle out of the criminal entanglement of their own making.”

“The blatant disinformation peddled by the Mohameds through their dedicated, callous, crass, well-funded machinery of lies attempts to cool the hot water they have found themselves in,” McCoy said. “It’s become painfully clear that they will stop at nothing to escape accountability.”

McCoy didn’t mince words, describing the Mohameds’ recent statements as “deliberately false” and “an insult to anyone with even a basic understanding of extradition law.”

He explained that the extradition process underway in Guyana is not a criminal trial, but rather a treaty-based legal procedure between two sovereign nations, in this case, Guyana and the United States.

“Extradition law is built on mutual respect and international cooperation,” McCoy said. “As a treaty partner, Guyana is legally bound to accept the authenticated documents from the United States as valid within the framework of our law. That’s how the system works everywhere.”

He stressed that the U.S. Grand Jury indictment against Nazar and Azruddin Mohamed was lawfully issued, and that Guyana’s courts are now ensuring that all treaty procedures are followed before the men are extradited.

“Unlike the warped and brain-dead mind of the Mohameds,” McCoy blasted, “every rational person understands that the extradition process doesn’t require witnesses or a full-blown trial. Guyana, as a responsible state, is simply honouring its international commitments.”

McCoy also shot down speculation that the Government was interfering in the process, noting that it is standard practice worldwide for the receiving state to coordinate the legal representation handling an extradition case.

“This has been a settled international practice for over a century,” he said. “Any person with even a fleeting understanding of the law ought to know this. But the Mohameds and their propaganda team would rather mislead the public with fiction than face the facts.”

The Minister went further, calling on citizens to see through what he described as the “crookish meanderings” of the Mohameds, warning that their media antics are designed to distract from the seriousness of the U.S. charges, which include money laundering, mail and wire fraud, and conspiracy tied to a US$50 million gold export and tax evasion scheme.

His comments come as the extradition case continues before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. Prosecutors have already presented several key documents, including a diplomatic note, an authenticated statement from the U.S. Secretary of State, and warrants of arrest, all required under Guyana’s Extradition Act.

The proceedings, closely watched both in Georgetown and Washington, have become one of the most high-profile legal showdowns in recent memory, pitting the country’s commitment to international law against claims of political persecution from the accused.

McCoy made it clear that the Government won’t allow misinformation to cloud the case or intimidate the justice system.

“Guyana will not bow to deception or deceit,” he declared. “This country respects its treaties, respects its laws, and won’t be bullied by men trying to buy their way out of the truth.”

Like this: Like Loading...