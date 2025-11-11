Tuesday, November 11, 2025
DOSSIER HANDED OVER TO THE COURT IN THE AZRUDDIN AND NAZAR MOHAMED EXTRADITION HEARING

By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

The extradition case involving We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) Party Leader and Member of Parliament Azruddin Mohamed and his father, businessman Nazar Mohamed, has entered a critical stage as the prosecution moves to strengthen its case against the two men.

A stack of key documents has been submitted to the court by U.S.-appointed Attorney-at-Law Terrence Williams, signaling that the trial could commence before the end of November.

The father and son appeared before the Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning and were ordered to return on November 24, 2025, when the matter is expected to proceed further.

The Mohameds are fighting an extradition request filed by the United States, where a federal court in Florida has indicted them on charges including mail fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering connected to their gold export operations.

Defence attorney Senior Counsel Roysdale Forde confirmed that discussions in court focused on the prosecution’s evidence submission. At the same time, questions remain about whether any documents directly linking the Mohameds to alleged underworld activities in Venezuela and the Middle East have been presented.

Both men remain out on GY$150,000 bail each, following their arrest on October 31, 2025.

The extradition matter has drawn widespread national and international attention, as the Mohameds’ business operations and political affiliations have long been subjects of public scrutiny.

