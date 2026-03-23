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BREAKING NEWS: CONFESSION SHOCKS COURT IN REGENT STREET BOMBING CASE

By HGPTV
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HGP Nightly News – A routine hearing at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court erupted into drama when the main suspect in the Regent Street gas station bombing unexpectedly confessed, admitting sole responsibility for the deadly attack.


Thirty-three-year-old Venezuelan national Daniel Alexander Ramirez Poedemo stunned the courtroom as he declared, through a translator, that he wished to “admit everything” and cooperate with prosecutors to bring the matter to a swift end. He insisted that the other defendants charged alongside him were innocent and should be freed.


The October 26, 2025 blast at the Mobil Fuel Station left Guyana shaken, killing a six-year-old child and raising fears about public safety. Prosecutors allege Poedemo used an explosive device with the intent to spread fear and threaten national security. In court, he admitted sourcing the device from Venezuela and carrying out the act alone.


Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty pressed for clarity, and Poedemo repeated his desire to conclude the case quickly, saying he did not want others to suffer for his actions. His confession now places the spotlight on the Director of Public Prosecutions, who will determine the next steps. The matter has been adjourned until April 20.


The other accused, Alexander Bettancourt, Krystal LaCruz, Johnny Boodram, Wayne Correia, Ramesh Pramdeo, and Jennifer Rodriguez, remain before the court, though Poedemo’s admission raises questions about their continued involvement.

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