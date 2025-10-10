Friday, October 10, 2025
UNITY DEAD! APNU CLAIMS WIN TRIED TO SHUT THEM OUT OF RDC’s

By HGPTV
GEORGETOWN – The already fragile alliance among Guyana’s opposition parties has shattered, with the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) announcing it unilaterally proceeded with the elections for Regional Chairpersons and Vice Chairpersons after talks with the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) Party completely broke down.​

The APNU revealed that despite genuine efforts to forge a cooperative framework, no agreement could be finalized before today’s elections. The political divorce was rooted in a stinging accusation: APNU alleged that the newcomer party, WIN, which recently secured the majority of Opposition seats, was operating in bad faith.​

The coalition specifically informed the public that discussions failed because WIN “was prepared to exclude APNU from Chairmanship and Vice Chairmanship in many Regions.” This alleged plot to sideline the traditional Opposition force demonstrated WIN’s unwillingness to arrive at an understanding that “would reflect the aspirations of our shared constituents.”​

In light of this alleged exclusion, APNU took the decisive action to move forward independently, backing its own slate of candidates across the regions. The party maintained that this move reflects its commitment to principled and accountable leadership for the constituents it represents.

​The statement concluded with APNU reaffirming its dedication to serving the interests of all citizens and its willingness to engage in future dialogue with all political stakeholders in pursuit of unity, good governance, and development.

However, the revelation confirms the deep mistrust and internal rivalries that continue to plague the Opposition bloc following the electoral shakeup.

