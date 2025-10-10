MOHAMED “SHOCKED” AT ALLEGED ALLIANCE BETWEEN PPP, APNU & FGM

​Bartica, Region Ten — We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party leader, Azruddin Mohamed, has unleashed a blistering attack on his political rivals, claiming a “shocking” and coordinated alliance between the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), and the FGM party worked together to deny WIN the chairmanship in Bartica.

​In a furious statement, Mohamed expressed his astonishment that “all these parties are trying to work together to get WIN out” despite WIN claiming to have won the region. The dispute centered on the election for the Regional Chairman, where a proposed secret ballot was objected to by a representative, leading instead to a vote by a show of hands.​

The outcome delivered a stunning nine votes to the combined forces of the PPP, APNU, and FGM, with WIN being voted against. Mohamed detailed the coalition’s breakdown of votes: “The five from APNU, the three from PPP and the one from FGM”.​

Region Ten ‘Left Behind’​

Mohamed stressed that WIN wanted to win the chairmanship to “represent the best interest of the people,” lamenting that “for years now region ten has left behind”.​ The result now leaves the decision to the Minister of Local Government, Manickchand, who must choose between Margoring from WIN and Dominique from APNU for the chairmanship.

Mohamed stated they are now “waiting for to see who the PPP will pick if they will pick APNU”.​

‘Same Thing’ in Region Eight​

Mohamed’s accusations of a concerted effort to marginalize WIN were amplified by an almost identical outcome in Region Eight.

The WIN leader reported that in Region Eight, where WIN and the PPP each had seven seats and APNU had one, the APNU councillor “went against us and voted for the ppp”.​

“I cannot believe that they would try to work together to keep WIN out,” Mohamed declared, adding, “it looks like the [parties] are in talks, you can clearly see it”. The vote secured the chairmanship for the PPP in Region Eight.​

The WIN leader concluded his statement by challenging the opposing parties: “Do whatever you want with me whenever you want”.

