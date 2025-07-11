JAGDEO BLASTS APNU’S “UNSUSTAINABLE” CAMPAIGN PROMISES, SAYS COUNTRY CAN’T AFFORD THEM

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, is warning that the A Partnership for National Unity’s (APNU) latest campaign promises are “reckless, unworkable and economically dangerous.”

At a recent press conference, Jagdeo took aim at several key proposals announced during APNU’s campaign launch last week, including a 35% salary increase for public servants, a $1 million annual payout to every citizen, and a monthly $50,000 stipend for post-secondary students.

“These are not just ambitious promises. They are impossible to fund,” Jagdeo told reporters. “Our current employment cost is $246 billion. If you raise salaries by 35%, that jumps to $326 billion in the first year. By 2030, it would be $1.1 trillion—just on wages. That’s more than our entire 2025 national budget.”

According to Jagdeo, such a spending spree would leave nothing for investments in roads, schools, hospitals, and other essential services. “You have to be taken from the mad house to make a promise like this,” he said, referring specifically to APNU’s $1 million-per-person annual cash pledge.

“It’s more than our entire oil revenue.”Other APNU promises include raising the income tax threshold to $400,000, increasing old age pensions to $100,000, and giving every child a $120,000 yearly cash grant. Jagdeo dismissed these as “empty and uncoordinated” promises.

“Somebody at the rally said they would close the sugar industry to grow ganja instead. Then Norton came out after and had to fix that statement. They don’t seem to even agree among themselves,” Jagdeo said, referencing internal contradictions within the coalition’s messaging. He also criticised the tone of APNU’s campaign launch, accusing the opposition of using “divisive language and subtle racism” in their messaging.

By contrast, Jagdeo said the PPP’s approach to governance will remain rooted in long-term planning and realistic budgeting. “We’ll be generous, but smart. It has to be sustainable. We want prosperity not just for today, but for our children and young people in the future.”

The PPP is set to officially launch its campaign this Sunday, July 13, at the Kitty Market Square. President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, Vice President Jagdeo, and other senior officials are expected to speak at the event.

“Our launch will be different,” Jagdeo said.

“We’re focused on changing this country for all our people—not just offering big numbers and empty talk.”Still, APNU’s campaign has already struck a chord with some voters, with Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton insisting that their proposals are not just campaign rhetoric but a vision for real change.

“We are committed to creating an economy that puts people first. We know what the people are going through, and we are going to bring relief,” Norton said at the rally.

APNU’s campaign messaging has leaned heavily on promises of better salaries, improved support for students and seniors, and more equitable access to national resources.

As the campaign season heats up, voters will be watching closely to see which party can not only promise change, but prove they can afford to deliver it.

Like this: Like Loading...