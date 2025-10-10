MINISTER PERSAUD PLEADS WITH ELDERLY: NEVER SIGN OVER YOUR HOME!

GEORGETOWN – The tragic sight of abandoned grandparents is fueling a political and social outcry, with Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, issuing a desperate, public plea to the nation’s elderly: Do not sign over your property to relatives!

The Minister warned that the country is grappling with a “worrying trend” where seniors face brutal neglect and are allegedly “dumped” in public facilities mere weeks after relinquishing ownership of their homes.​ Speaking with heartfelt urgency on the Starting Point Podcast, Dr. Persaud painted a grim picture of family betrayal: “We see the fallout of it where two weeks after someone signs over their entire house, they are on the road.

They are abandoned at Hugo Chavez [Rehabilitation Centre]. We see a lot of dumping of seniors, whether at the hospital or at any of our institutions.”​The Minister stressed that this financial exploitation highlights a profound moral crisis and a direct threat to the security of the elderly.

She is actively promoting a solution rooted in legal self-defense: “Don’t sign over. Stay in your house, live there and make a will. We must promote the will-making thing.” This strategy, the Minister asserted, allows the elderly to control their assets and ensures their wishes are followed upon death without sacrificing their security while alive.

​The alarming problem is putting a severe strain on public resources, forcing the Hugo Chavez Centre for Rehabilitation and Reintegration to accommodate abandoned seniors. The Minister appealed directly to families, urging those who genuinely cannot cope to seek help from the Ministry rather than committing an act of abandonment:

“My thing is, if you know you cannot care for your parent, come and talk to us and let us find a good solution. Don’t dump them.”​ Despite the heartbreaking trend, the Ministry is actively strengthening its safety net, creating a coordinated care network with the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) to ensure comprehensive medical and emotional support for the most vulnerable seniors.

