TWO NARCOTICS OFFICERS REMOVED FROM CJIA AS DPP TAKES OVER CASE

GEORGETOWN – Two senior officers attached to the Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) Narcotics Branch at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) have been dramatically transferred to the Tactical Services Unit (TSU) following an investigation into allegations that they accepted cash payments from a female passenger to allow her to travel with frozen food.​

The bribery and extortion allegations, which involve an inspector and a junior rank, surfaced after the alleged incident occurred on September 27, 2025. This high-profile case is the latest in a series of incidents that have placed intense scrutiny on the integrity of law enforcement at Guyana’s ports of entry.​

​The Force’s internal watchdog, the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR), immediately launched an investigation into the complaint. The OPR has since completed its probe and forwarded the comprehensive file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.​

The DPP has since returned the file with specific advice, which now necessitates further, targeted investigation by the GPF. This step is crucial, as the DPP’s constitutional mandate is to review police files and determine whether there is sufficient evidence to institute formal criminal charges for offenses like bribery and corruption, which carry penalties of heavy fines and imprisonment.

The decision to transfer the two officers to the TSU, effectively stripping them of their airport duties, is a measure taken to ensure the ongoing probe is not compromised and to maintain the integrity of the Force’s operation.

​The outcome of this investigation will be a significant test of the Force’s publicly declared zero-tolerance stance on corruption, especially in high-traffic, sensitive areas like CJIA, where officers are frequently targeted for bribery.

