APNU DUNCAN DEMANDS PROBE INTO ‘ALARMING’ DEFECTS ON G$10 BILLION HIGHWAY

GEORGETOWN – The integrity of Guyana’s newest public works has been placed under immediate, intense scrutiny after incoming APNU Member of Parliament Sherod Duncan raised an alarm over “alarming early defects” on the recently opened Buzz Bee Dam–Craig road linkage, a G$10 billion project.

Duncan is calling for an urgent, independent engineering review, claiming the highway is showing visible warping and waviness mere weeks after its official commissioning.​ The Opposition MP asserted that the failure is structural, not superficial. He cited an independent engineer who allegedly noted the problem stems from a failure in the road’s asphaltic layer, or wearing course.

The underlying issue, the engineer claimed, is likely rooted in improper compaction of the sub-base and base courses, which appear to fall short of the industry-required 95% Proctor Density standard. The engineer warned that the road’s instability is further compromised by a “failed clay shoulder,” emphasizing, “A road is only as strong as its shoulder.”

Duncan stressed these findings indicate systemic construction failures that require immediate and transparent investigation.​

Accountability Questions and Taxpayer Fear​

Duncan immediately fired tough questions at the Ministry of Public Works, demanding clarity on the status of the expensive project. He questioned whether the Practical Completion Certificate was properly issued and whether the Defects Liability Period remains in force, key questions that determine who will bear the cost of the inevitable repairs.​

The MP warned that Guyanese taxpayers should not have to repeatedly fund the mistakes of poor oversight, citing similar construction quality issues that have allegedly plagued other major projects like the Schoonord–Crane four-lane highway and the Heroes Highway. Duncan warned against the “ribbon-cutting before readiness” mentality, which he claimed sacrifices quality for political timelines.

​“The people of Guyana deserve infrastructure built to international standards, not shortcuts designed for political timelines,” Duncan said, demanding the Ministry publicly release the project’s construction timeline and all technical testing data. He concluded: “This road must not become another case of excuses over accountability.”

