Wednesday, August 13, 2025
CLAIMS OF JAGDEO CONTROLLING POLICE PROMOTIONS ARE “POLITICAL MISCHIEF” – MCKOY

By HGPTV
GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, has pushed back strongly against what he calls a “calculated and dishonest attempt” to paint Vice-President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo as the decision-maker in police promotions.

McCoy was responding to comments by Alliance For Change (AFC) Chairman David Patterson, which were carried in a recent news article.

“This is a blatant falsehood,” McCoy said in a Facebook statement. “The Constitution is clear: promotions within the Guyana Police Force are handled by the Commissioner of Police and the Police Service Commission.”

He explained that Dr. Jagdeo, in his role as a government representative, had merely highlighted concerns raised by long-serving officers who believe they were unfairly bypassed for advancement.

“To claim that Dr. Jagdeo ‘presided over’ promotions is pure political mischief intended to distract from the truth,” McCoy asserted.

The minister also accused the previous APNU+AFC administration of undermining morale in the force, stalling promotions, and removing the Joint Services’ annual bonus. In contrast, he said, the current People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government has put in place a transparent, merit-based system that rewards longevity, discipline, and performance.

McCoy pointed to a series of measures under the PPP/C, including correcting salary inequities among lower ranks, restoring the Joint Services bonus, and investing in new infrastructure and equipment. This, he said, has included modern patrol vehicles, body cameras, an expanded Safe City surveillance network, and upgraded forensic and communications tools, alongside continuous training for officers.

“The APNU+AFC had every opportunity to deliver these reforms, but chose neglect and political manipulation instead,” he said. “We are committed to building a professional, motivated police force that serves every citizen without political interference.”

Previous article
NORTON SAYS ERC WILL NEVER ENJOY HIS CONFIDENCE AMID SELECTIVE HANDLING OF MATTERS LOCALLY
HGPTV
