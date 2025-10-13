PRESIDENT ALI ISSUES FINAL WARNING TO CONTRACTORS OVER ROAD WORK

GEORGETOWN – After days of paralyzing traffic congestion that turned the East Bank Public Road into a commuter nightmare, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali personally intervened yesterday, holding a furious, high-level meeting with contractors and consultants and issuing a “final warning” over what he called “poor management.”​

The Head of State, who expressed frustration with the pace of the vital road expansion project, did not mince words with the contractors (China Road & Bridge Corporation) and consultants (Sheladia Associates Inc.). He declared: “It is clear to me that enough effort is not placed in the contract management and the workflow plan; and as a result, you are causing tremendous hardship on the people who are using this road.”

​The President’s Shocking Discovery​

President Ali revealed he had conducted his own late-night surveillance, catching the contractors in the act of stalling: “I was there at one in the morning, two-thirty in the morning, and hardly anyone was working. For this project to be completed and for less disruption to the commuters, you have to put the people in during the night, increase your machinery, and increase your workforce. I said this more than once.”​

New Orders: Drones, Clamps, and Zero Tolerance​

The President immediately announced a suite of stringent new measures to be implemented to solve the gridlock: ​24-Hour Surveillance: He ordered the control room to be moved closer to the construction site and mandated 24-hour drone monitoring to watch traffic flow and catch lawbreakers.​

Police Crackdown: He directed Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken to establish a permanent presence along the corridor with a containerized control system, warning: “All the trucks that are breaking the rules, all the trucks that are breaking the laws, forming three lanes and four lanes, you have to charge the drivers.”​

Night Work Mandate: A new work plan must be developed immediately to deploy additional machinery and manpower at night, and all road areas opened overnight must be ready for use the next day.

​Airport Safety Net: In case of emergency congestion, President Ali ordered the Coast Guard and the police marine unit to stand ready to transport airport passengers by boat, ensuring uninterrupted access to the Cheddi Jagan International Airport.​

The President ended the high-level confrontation with a promise of penalties for everyone, contractors, consultants, and site engineers, who fail to fulfill their responsibilities. His strong position underscores the government’s commitment to efficiently completing its massive infrastructure agenda and ending the inconvenience for frustrated Guyanese travelers.

