TRAGEDY AT WEDDING: LINDEN TEACHER GUNNED DOWN IN FRONT OF GUESTS

By HGPTV
LINDEN — A night of celebration turned into a scene of horror on Saturday when 26-year-old Jenel Pollydore, a well-known teacher and TikTok content creator, was shot and killed at a wedding reception in Linden.

Pollydore, a mother of three, including a newborn just three months old, was reportedly murdered in cold blood in front of shocked onlookers at a hotel venue.

The suspected shooter has been identified as Shaka Phillips, Pollydore’s ex-boyfriend and the father of her youngest child. Sources say Pollydore had recently taken out a restraining order against him.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos and panic as the celebration was interrupted by gunfire. Phillips allegedly fled the scene immediately after the attack, and remains on the run.

Police have since launched a manhunt and are appealing to the public for any information that could lead to his capture.

The brutal killing has rocked the Linden community and sparked renewed concerns about intimate partner violence in Guyana.

OUTRAGE DEEPENS OVER RAGHOO BAR RAPE VIDEO AS APNU, FORWARD GUYANA DEMAND JUSTICE
APNU'S FERNANDES PROMISES EQUAL DEVELOPMENT FOR BARTICA AT REGION SEVEN CAMPAIGN LAUNCH
