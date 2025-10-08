MOHAMED CHALLENGES AG: ‘TALK ABOUT YOUR CASINOS’; AG DENIES CLAIMS

Wednesday, October 8, 2025
By HGPTV
GEORGETOWN – The political environment in Guyana has been scorched by a venomous social media exchange, pitting Azruddin Mohamed, the recently indicted presumptive Opposition Leader, against Attorney General Anil Nandlall. The verbal feud, which played out across online platforms on Wednesday, saw Mohamed launch explosive, if unsubstantiated, counter-allegations against the government’s chief legal officer.

The public confrontation began when Mohamed directly targeted Nandlall’s televised comments regarding the serious U.S. indictment he and his father face. Mohamed issued a daring challenge on Facebook, writing: “Anil, are you sure that YOU want to talk about money laundering? Talk about your washing machine casinos in Guyana and Suriname. Even more interesting, talk about why your business partner was stopped and questioned by the authorities. Plus, an investigation was launched. That is what the people want to hear about since you like talk.”

Mohamed, whose WIN Party made a massive electoral breakthrough, is using the U.S. indictment as a political shield, claiming the entire foreign legal action is a sustained persecution orchestrated by the PPP/C administration due to his political challenge.

The Attorney General Fires Back

Nandlall swiftly rebutted the personal attacks, insisting his original remarks were “factual and legal, not personal,” and that he “spoke not a word about or concerning money laundering.” He flatly denied Mohamed’s explosive claims, asserting he does not own or operate any casino businesses and has no business partners of the nature alleged.

However, Nandlall did address the pointed insinuation regarding his acquaintance being questioned by U.S. law enforcement, clarifying that the inquiry concerned potential business links to the Mohameds, a clear indicator of the pervasive international scrutiny surrounding the sanctioned family. Nandlall stated his acquaintance denied any such links and added, “I have no reason to doubt him.”

The exchange underscores the explosive intersection of law, finance, and politics in Guyana. The Mohameds were sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury in 2024 for allegedly evading over US$50 million in gold export taxes and bribing officials. As Nandlall maintains Guyana will cooperate with any extradition request, Mohamed is raising the specter of political corruption, ensuring that the legal battle remains front-and-center in the nation’s political consciousness.

HGPTV
