Sunday, July 20, 2025
HomeArticlesOUTRAGE DEEPENS OVER RAGHOO BAR RAPE VIDEO AS APNU, FORWARD GUYANA DEMAND...
ArticlesCourtCrimeNewsPolitics

OUTRAGE DEEPENS OVER RAGHOO BAR RAPE VIDEO AS APNU, FORWARD GUYANA DEMAND JUSTICE

By HGPTV
0
1706

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The nation remains rattled by the horrifying assault of a 20-year-old woman at Raghoo’s Sports Bar, and the reaction from political and civil society has been swift and unforgiving.

In separate statements issued over the weekend, the APNU Coalition and the Forward Guyana Movement condemned the incident and called for the full weight of the law to be brought down on all who were involved, from the alleged rapists to the silent bystanders.

The APNU Coalition expressed “grave concern” over the viral footage that captured the public sexual abuse of the young woman, now confirmed to be of Amerindian descent.

While noting that police investigations are underway, APNU urged the Guyana Police Force to conduct a thorough and unrelenting probe and to act decisively to stop the continued circulation of the disturbing video.

“We call on all Guyanese to treat this with dignity,” the party said, “and refrain from sharing such videos… to safeguard our children and the fabric of our society.”

The Forward Guyana Movement took an even more forceful tone, calling the act a “sickening crime” committed against a drugged or unconscious woman while patrons of the bar stood by, many recording the attack instead of intervening. The group did not mince words, condemning what it called a “gleeful” crowd and accusing them of being complicit in the crime.

“This was not just a rape,” their statement read. “This was the public defilement of a fellow human being in full view of those who should have helped her. They did nothing.”

Forward Guyana went further to question the role of the bar’s management and staff, accusing them of negligence at best, and complicity at worst. “The proprietor and staff cannot claim ignorance. Their failure to act made them part of the crime,” the group stated.

Calling the incident a symptom of a deeper societal decay, Forward Guyana warned that the silence and inaction seen that night represent a broader cultural failure to protect women, girls, and vulnerable persons.

“This is a stain on the name and reputation of our country,” the group declared. Both APNU and Forward Guyana urged all responsible citizens to speak out, reject the normalization of gender-based violence, and demand full legal consequences for every person involve, those who assaulted, those who recorded, and those who watched in silence.

Meanwhile, the young woman at the center of this case has bravely come forward, telling police she was drugged and raped by three men. Multiple arrests have already been made, but public pressure continues to mount for justice, not just for the victim, but for a nation shaken by its own reflection.

Previous article
“I WAS DRUGGED AND RAPED BY THREE MEN” — VICTIM IN BAR VIDEO BREAKS SILENCE
Next article
TRAGEDY AT WEDDING: LINDEN TEACHER GUNNED DOWN IN FRONT OF GUESTS
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Rice exports secure over $30B for Guyana this year to date

Cops hunting man who allegedly impregnated 12-year-old “girlfriend”