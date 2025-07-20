Sunday, July 20, 2025
Articles

APNU'S FERNANDES PROMISES EQUAL DEVELOPMENT FOR BARTICA AT REGION SEVEN CAMPAIGN LAUNCH

By HGPTV
BARTICA — APNU’s prime ministerial candidate, Juretha Fernandes, has pledged that Bartica will not be left behind in the party’s national development plans as the coalition launched its Region Seven campaign on Saturday.

Addressing residents in her hometown, Fernandes said the APNU+AFC coalition is committed to delivering meaningful, people-focused development across all regions, with Bartica and other hinterland communities firmly on the agenda.

“Bartica will not be left out,” she told supporters. “Our plan is clear, we are bringing development to every part of Guyana, including those areas that for too long have felt forgotten.”

Fernandes highlighted several national priorities from the APNU manifesto that she said will directly benefit Bartica, including job creation through investment in the extractive and tourism sectors, expanding technical and vocational training for youths, upgrading community infrastructure, and providing access to affordable housing and basic services.

She also spoke about increasing pension benefits and public assistance, lowering the cost of living through strategic subsidies, and empowering Indigenous and rural communities with support for small-scale agriculture and entrepreneurship.

Once a reliable PNC/APNU stronghold, Bartica has seen growing political competition in recent years.

While the area remains symbolically and politically important to the coalition, Fernandes acknowledged that residents want more than party loyalty, they want progress that they can feel in their daily lives.

“Barticians want better roads, better schools, better health services, and more opportunities for young people. We’ve heard that call, and we are ready to answer,” she said.

She pointed to previous APNU-led initiatives, such as the establishment of the town council, energy expansion projects, and housing drives, as examples of the coalition’s commitment to Bartica’s growth.

But she added that more must be done to improve quality of life in the township and to ensure that development is equitable. Fernandes, who brings professional experience in finance and a strong personal connection to the community, is expected to play a central role in the coalition’s national campaign ahead of the September 1 general and regional elections.

Her candidacy is being framed as both a nod to Bartica’s historical support for the party and a strategic move to re-engage a region that remains key to APNU’s electoral hopes.As the campaign season intensifies, Fernandes says her focus will remain on the people.

TRAGEDY AT WEDDING: LINDEN TEACHER GUNNED DOWN IN FRONT OF GUESTS
HGPTV
