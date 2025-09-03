SIMONA BROOMES URGES CITIZENS TO HOLD LEADERS ACCOUNTABLE — CALLS FOR ACTION, NOT COMPLAINTS

By: Javone Vickerie

GEORGETOWN, SEPTEMBER 3, 2025 — Assembly for Liberty and Prosperity (ALP) leader Simona Broomes is urging Guyanese to demand accountability from both the incoming government and opposition leaders, warning that citizens must not allow their representatives to disappear once elections are over.

Speaking live on her social media page, Broomes told supporters that too many voters complain after elections instead of holding their leaders to account. “Don’t inbox Ms. Broomes,” she said firmly. “Get on to the leaders. Everybody was out there. Everybody is accessible. Don’t vote and then complain you don’t have access. The leader of the opposition receives a salary, a budget, security, and an office. That office must serve the people, not just the political party.”

She emphasized that whether in government or opposition, elected officials have a duty to serve all citizens. “When you win and you get into office, you’re the government of the day for the people, not just your supporters. Likewise, the opposition must lead and be held accountable,” she said.

Broomes also reflected on the challenges her party faced during the 2025 campaign, particularly confusion caused by the ALP’s chosen colors of navy blue and white. She explained that many voters mistook ALP members for supporters of the WIN movement, which also uses blue in its branding. “I don’t know if it was an oversight or not, but it created real problems,” she said. “Sometimes it put us in a good light, other times in harm’s way. It was very disgusting, very, very disgusting.”

The ALP leader said the overlap even forced her team to move a campaign tent after repeated cases of mistaken identity. She added that the matter should spark a wider discussion about regulating political party colors to prevent such issues in future elections.

For Broomes, navy blue carries personal significance. She said it dates back to her years working against human trafficking, when the color was used to map and track rescues. “That color is something you’ll find everywhere in my reports from those days. It comes from far away,” she explained, adding that her party’s executive will now have to decide how to proceed.

Despite the challenges, including limited resources, Broomes said the ALP will press ahead and is already looking to contest more broadly at the next election. She closed her livestream with a message of persistence and reassurance: “I was here before, I’ll be here now with my political cap on. Don’t worry yourself, we will continue to do the work.”

Like this: Like Loading...