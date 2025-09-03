Wednesday, September 3, 2025
ELECTIONS ENTER UNCERTAIN PHASE AS PPP CLAIMS VICTORY — OTHERS URGE CAUTION AMID GECOM SILENCE

By: Javone Vickerie

GEORGETOWN, SEPTEMBER 3, 2025 — Guyana’s election season has entered a tense and uncertain phase. The ruling People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) has declared itself the winner of Monday’s General and Regional Elections, projecting clear leads in several regions. But rival parties, including the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) movement and A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), are calling on their supporters to wait for the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to make its official declaration before celebrating.

That caution comes amid growing questions about the tabulation process. Sources within GECOM have confirmed that there were issues with some Statements of Poll (SoPs) that drew the attention of party agents during verification. While the problems have not been described as widespread, they were significant enough to raise eyebrows among stakeholders and reinforce the need for careful scrutiny before any final results are announced.

Adding to the uncertainty is the silence of GECOM itself. More than 24 hours have passed without the commission holding a press conference, an unusual gap at such a critical moment in the process. For voters, party supporters, and observers alike, the absence of official communication has only deepened speculation and anxiety.

This election carries enormous weight for Guyana. With the country’s new oil wealth transforming it into one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, political control now determines how billions of dollars in revenues will be managed. International observers, including a mission from CARICOM, have praised GECOM’s move to electronically transmit and publicly display SoPs, measures introduced after the turmoil of the disputed 2020 elections. These reforms were designed to build transparency and trust, but the current unease shows just how delicate the process remains.

For now, Guyana waits. The PPP/C insists victory is theirs, but WIN and APNU are holding the line on patience, reminding the public that only GECOM’s declaration can settle the outcome. As the hours tick by and questions over tabulation hang in the air, the call for calm, transparency, and credible communication has never been more urgent.

