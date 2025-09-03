Wednesday, September 3, 2025
HomeArticlesCARICOM OBSERVER CALLS FOR LAW TO BAR USE OF STATE RESOURCES IN...
ArticlesELECTIONS 2025NewsPolitics

CARICOM OBSERVER CALLS FOR LAW TO BAR USE OF STATE RESOURCES IN ELECTION CAMPAIGNS

By HGPTV
0
734

By: Javone Vickerie.

GEORGETOWN, SEPTEMBER 3, 2025 — The head of CARICOM’s election observer mission to Guyana, Josephine Tamai, has called for new legislation across the region that would stop incumbent governments from using state resources to campaign during elections.

Tamai, who also serves as Belize’s Chief Elections Officer, said that while concerns about state resources surface in almost every election, the issue cannot be effectively addressed unless there is a clear legal “cut-off point” once elections are announced. “Those resources belong to the people,” she said, stressing that rules should be enshrined in law, not left to policies or regulations that can be bent.

Her remarks followed observations during Guyana’s September 1 polls, where her team was told of helicopters and other state-owned assets being used for campaign activities. “We were told that persons were using helicopters and other things to campaign,” she noted. “Once we get those documentations, then we’ll be able to report on that more.” The matter will be addressed in CARICOM’s final observer report once supporting evidence is reviewed.

The concern is particularly relevant in Guyana, where President Irfaan Ali crisscrossed the country in Guyana Defence Force aircraft to commission new schools, hospitals, and other projects. At several of those events, Ali openly asked citizens to support the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C).

The practice has drawn attention before. The Carter Center, a long-time observer of Guyanese elections, has previously warned about the blurred line between governance and campaigning. PPP General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo, however, has defended the government’s approach, saying it is natural for incumbents to showcase their record. According to him, highlighting achievements strengthens democracy rather than undermines it.

For Tamai, though, the issue goes beyond campaign tactics. It is about fairness. By enshrining restrictions into law, she argued, citizens can be confident that public resources are not tilted in favor of the ruling party. That, she said, is key to trust in elections across the region.

Previous article
SIMONA BROOMES URGES CITIZENS TO HOLD LEADERS ACCOUNTABLE — CALLS FOR ACTION, NOT COMPLAINTS
Next article
COMMONWEALTH OBSERVERS CITE INTIMIDATION, FLAWED VOTERS’ LIST, AND MEDIA IMBALANCE IN ELECTIONS REPORT
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

PRESIDENT DAVID GRANGER’S CHRISTMAS MESSAGE

Teen motorcyclist suffering head, body injuries after allegedly losing control of...