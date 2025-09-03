CARICOM OBSERVER CALLS FOR LAW TO BAR USE OF STATE RESOURCES IN ELECTION CAMPAIGNS

By: Javone Vickerie.



GEORGETOWN, SEPTEMBER 3, 2025 — The head of CARICOM’s election observer mission to Guyana, Josephine Tamai, has called for new legislation across the region that would stop incumbent governments from using state resources to campaign during elections.

Tamai, who also serves as Belize’s Chief Elections Officer, said that while concerns about state resources surface in almost every election, the issue cannot be effectively addressed unless there is a clear legal “cut-off point” once elections are announced. “Those resources belong to the people,” she said, stressing that rules should be enshrined in law, not left to policies or regulations that can be bent.

Her remarks followed observations during Guyana’s September 1 polls, where her team was told of helicopters and other state-owned assets being used for campaign activities. “We were told that persons were using helicopters and other things to campaign,” she noted. “Once we get those documentations, then we’ll be able to report on that more.” The matter will be addressed in CARICOM’s final observer report once supporting evidence is reviewed.

The concern is particularly relevant in Guyana, where President Irfaan Ali crisscrossed the country in Guyana Defence Force aircraft to commission new schools, hospitals, and other projects. At several of those events, Ali openly asked citizens to support the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C).

The practice has drawn attention before. The Carter Center, a long-time observer of Guyanese elections, has previously warned about the blurred line between governance and campaigning. PPP General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo, however, has defended the government’s approach, saying it is natural for incumbents to showcase their record. According to him, highlighting achievements strengthens democracy rather than undermines it.

For Tamai, though, the issue goes beyond campaign tactics. It is about fairness. By enshrining restrictions into law, she argued, citizens can be confident that public resources are not tilted in favor of the ruling party. That, she said, is key to trust in elections across the region.

