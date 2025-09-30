“SEE IT, SAY IT, STOP IT!” – HUMAN SERVICES MINISTER RALLIES COMMUNITIES TO FIGHT CHILD ABUSE

Georgetown, Guyana – September 30, 2025 – Child Protection Week 2025 has taken on new urgency as Human Services and Social Security Minister, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, rolled out the bold “See it, Say it, Stop it” campaign to shine a light on abuse and give children a stronger voice.

In a series of outreach visits to communities in Region Six, Wales, and Westminster in Region Three, Dr. Persaud urged parents and guardians to break harmful habits in raising children and embrace more positive ways of care. She reminded families that silence only fuels abuse, whether it comes in the form of bullying, domestic violence, or neglect.

Community members were encouraged to speak up and hold each other accountable, with Dr. Persaud stressing that protecting children must never be treated as a once-a-year slogan. “This is not about one week, this is about a lifetime commitment to protect our children, who are our nation’s greatest resource,” she said.

The Minister also highlighted the role of the Childcare and Protection Agency, the Family Enhancement Services Section, and the Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Policy Unit, all of which remain on the frontline of tackling abuse and providing support to families.

