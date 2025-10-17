JAGDEO: MOHAMED AND APNU ‘IN BED WITH EACH OTHER’, NOT PPP

GEORGETOWN – The political fallout from the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) elections intensified today, with Vice President and PPP/C General Secretary Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo explosively dismissing claims that his party colluded with the APNU.

Jagdeo declared the notion “nonsense,” instead turning the tables and alleging that the real anti-democratic conspiracy involves APNU and the U.S.-indicted WIN Party trying to defy the will of the people.​ Speaking at a press conference at Freedom House, Dr. Jagdeo asserted that there was “no formal or informal collaboration” between the PPP/C and APNU, despite rampant rumors following the contested RDC elections in Regions Four, Eight, and Ten.​

The Gold Magnate Conspiracy​Jagdeo insisted that the true alliance is between APNU and the WIN party, whose leader Azruddin Mohamed and his father were sanctioned by the U.S. government in 2024 for alleged criminal activity. ​“The only collaboration happening is between APNU and the Mohameds,” Jagdeo charged.

He reminded the public that the PPP/C was forced to revoke the Mohameds’ licenses following the U.S. sanctions, prompting their hostility toward the government. He claimed that APNU and the Mohameds have “long-standing ties” going back to the APNU administration, asserting, “They were in bed with each other then, and that collaboration has continued.”

As proof, Jagdeo cited the admission of PNC member Darren Wade, who allegedly revealed he was “directed by APNU leadership” to file court cases for the WIN party before the elections.​​Jagdeo then exposed what he called the “hypocrisy of the so-called ‘new democrats'” within the WIN movement, citing the RDC results where the PPP won the clear plurality of votes:​Region Four:

The PPP/C received 87,536 votes, more than APNU (46,956) and WIN (41,627) combined, yet the two opposition groups tried to negotiate the leadership for themselves. ​Region Eight: The PPP again secured the plurality with 2,872 votes.​“If they were true democrats who respected the will of the people, they would have recognised that the PPP won the plurality of votes.

But instead, they were trying to ‘shaft’ the will of the people,” Jagdeo said, describing the opposition’s actions as “anti-democratic.”​Jagdeo made it clear that the PPP’s mandate is non-negotiable. He stressed that in Region Ten, where APNU and WIN received the overwhelming majority, the PPP “did not interfere.”

However, in Regions Four and Eight, “the people chose the PPP, and we defended that mandate.” He concluded that the claims of collusion are simply the complaints of opposition elements “offended that their long-standing partners” failed to deliver them regional leadership roles in an “anti-democratic arrangement.”

