Friday, October 17, 2025
HomeArticlesJAGDEO: MOHAMED AND APNU ‘IN BED WITH EACH OTHER’, NOT PPP
ArticlesELECTIONS 2025NewsPolitics

JAGDEO: MOHAMED AND APNU ‘IN BED WITH EACH OTHER’, NOT PPP

By HGPTV
0
167

GEORGETOWN – The political fallout from the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) elections intensified today, with Vice President and PPP/C General Secretary Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo explosively dismissing claims that his party colluded with the APNU.

Jagdeo declared the notion “nonsense,” instead turning the tables and alleging that the real anti-democratic conspiracy involves APNU and the U.S.-indicted WIN Party trying to defy the will of the people.​ Speaking at a press conference at Freedom House, Dr. Jagdeo asserted that there was “no formal or informal collaboration” between the PPP/C and APNU, despite rampant rumors following the contested RDC elections in Regions Four, Eight, and Ten.​

The Gold Magnate Conspiracy​Jagdeo insisted that the true alliance is between APNU and the WIN party, whose leader Azruddin Mohamed and his father were sanctioned by the U.S. government in 2024 for alleged criminal activity. ​“The only collaboration happening is between APNU and the Mohameds,” Jagdeo charged.

He reminded the public that the PPP/C was forced to revoke the Mohameds’ licenses following the U.S. sanctions, prompting their hostility toward the government. He claimed that APNU and the Mohameds have “long-standing ties” going back to the APNU administration, asserting, “They were in bed with each other then, and that collaboration has continued.”

As proof, Jagdeo cited the admission of PNC member Darren Wade, who allegedly revealed he was “directed by APNU leadership” to file court cases for the WIN party before the elections.​​Jagdeo then exposed what he called the “hypocrisy of the so-called ‘new democrats'” within the WIN movement, citing the RDC results where the PPP won the clear plurality of votes:​Region Four:

The PPP/C received 87,536 votes, more than APNU (46,956) and WIN (41,627) combined, yet the two opposition groups tried to negotiate the leadership for themselves. ​Region Eight: The PPP again secured the plurality with 2,872 votes.​“If they were true democrats who respected the will of the people, they would have recognised that the PPP won the plurality of votes.

But instead, they were trying to ‘shaft’ the will of the people,” Jagdeo said, describing the opposition’s actions as “anti-democratic.”​Jagdeo made it clear that the PPP’s mandate is non-negotiable. He stressed that in Region Ten, where APNU and WIN received the overwhelming majority, the PPP “did not interfere.”

However, in Regions Four and Eight, “the people chose the PPP, and we defended that mandate.” He concluded that the claims of collusion are simply the complaints of opposition elements “offended that their long-standing partners” failed to deliver them regional leadership roles in an “anti-democratic arrangement.”

Previous article
CHILD ALLEGEGLY HOSPITALIZED. BAT DROPPINGS CLOSE PORT KAITUMA SCHOOL
Next article
VPAC SLAMS OPPOSITION FOR ‘FIGHTING OVER SEATS’ WHILE NATION ‘STARVES’
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

TERRENCE CAMPBELL FOCUSED ON REBUILDING PNCR, NOT 2030 LEADERSHIP

BACK TO BASICS TODDLER PROGRAMME LAUNCHED IN REGION THREE.