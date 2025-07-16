Wednesday, July 16, 2025
SARABO-HALLEY, SINGH-LEWIS AND HASTINGS-WILLIAMS AMONG LIST OF CANDIDATES FOR W.I.N

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
WIN Party’s Candidate List Approved by GECOM

By Antonio Day | HGP Nightly News

The We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party has received formal approval from the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) for its national top-up list of candidates, submitted by presidential candidate Azruddin Mohamed.

Among the prominent names on WIN’s national slate are former Members of Parliament:

  • Tabitha Sarabo-Halley
  • Dawn Hastings-Williams
  • Natasha Singh-Lewis

All three have made a political pivot from their previous affiliations: Sarabo-Halley was formerly with the Partnership for National Unity (APNU), and Hastings-Williams and Singh-Lewis were with the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR).

Speaking to the press, Sarabo-Halley emphasized that the will of the people drove her decision to join WIN:

“The people have decided that what existed for the last 50 years is not working for them… They want something different, something new… and my role as a servant leader is to ensure that the people get what they truly deserve.”

Also included on the list is Dr. Mark France, representing both ANUG and the United Guyana Party, which have now aligned themselves with the WIN movement.

With GECOM’s green light, WIN becomes a formidable new force entering the 2025 elections, tapping into a growing demand for alternative leadership. It is also worth noting that combined party lists remain an option, with collective vote totals determining the number of parliamentary seats that each party receives.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
