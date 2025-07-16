APNU’S LIST OF CANDIDATES FILLED WITH VIBRANT AND PASSION DRIVEN YOUTHS – NORTON

Youthful Surge in APNU’s Approved Candidate List

By Antonio Day | HGP Nightly News

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has officially approved the national top-up list of candidates submitted by the Partnership for National Unity (APNU) ahead of the September 1, 2025, General and Regional Elections.

Over 60% of the candidates listed are under the age of 40, signaling a deliberate shift toward youth leadership and generational change.

According to Guyana’s electoral framework, the National Assembly consists of 65 elected members: 25 from the 10 geographic constituencies and 40 from the national top-up list. The Constitution also requires that at least one-third of the nominees be women.

Presidential candidate Aubrey Norton emphasized that the APNU list is balanced, qualified, and diverse, stating:

“It is a balanced list. It has young people. It has qualified people. It has people with experience. And I do believe that when you look at the qualifications and certification of the people on the list, it will appeal more than any other.”

With this slate, APNU is aiming to rejuvenate its political image while directly appealing to a younger voting demographic.

