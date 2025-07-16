Wednesday, July 16, 2025
HomeNewsAPNU’S LIST OF CANDIDATES FILLED WITH VIBRANT AND PASSION DRIVEN YOUTHS -...
NewsPolitics

APNU’S LIST OF CANDIDATES FILLED WITH VIBRANT AND PASSION DRIVEN YOUTHS – NORTON

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
211

Youthful Surge in APNU’s Approved Candidate List

By Antonio Day | HGP Nightly News

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has officially approved the national top-up list of candidates submitted by the Partnership for National Unity (APNU) ahead of the September 1, 2025, General and Regional Elections.

Over 60% of the candidates listed are under the age of 40, signaling a deliberate shift toward youth leadership and generational change.

According to Guyana’s electoral framework, the National Assembly consists of 65 elected members: 25 from the 10 geographic constituencies and 40 from the national top-up list. The Constitution also requires that at least one-third of the nominees be women.

Presidential candidate Aubrey Norton emphasized that the APNU list is balanced, qualified, and diverse, stating:

“It is a balanced list. It has young people. It has qualified people. It has people with experience. And I do believe that when you look at the qualifications and certification of the people on the list, it will appeal more than any other.”

With this slate, APNU is aiming to rejuvenate its political image while directly appealing to a younger voting demographic.

Previous article
ARMED ROBBERY SUSPECT SHOT DEAD BY POLICE IN LINDEN
Next article
SARABO-HALLEY, SINGH-LEWIS AND HASTINGS-WILLIAMS AMONG LIST OF CANDIDATES FOR W.I.N
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

US MILITARY IN GUYANA TO ENHANCE “MILITARY READINESS AND CAPABILITIES TO...

DECREASE IN CRIME IN ‘C’ DIVISION DURING CHRISTMAS SEASON