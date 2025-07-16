EDGHILL: LINDENERS ARE RECONSIDERING THEIR LOYALTIES; PPP WANTS REG. 10

LINDEN, GUYANA — The People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) has never managed to win Region 10. For decades, the mining town of Linden and the broader Upper Demerara-Berbice region have been a political stronghold of the People’s National Congress (PNC) and, more recently, the APNU+AFC coalition.

But on Tuesday evening, in the heart of Mackenzie, Public Works Minister Juan Edghill addressed a sizeable crowd at Retrieve, suggesting that the political tide may finally be shifting; if only slightly.

“The fact that we can be here, hold a public meeting and see this turnout, right here in Retrieve, is a testimony that something is changing in Linden,” Edghill told residents. “There is a clear rejection of the old narrative that Lindeners shouldn’t ‘go red’.”

While no one in the PPP/C is under the illusion that Region 10 will be easily won, Edghill’s comments hinted at growing openness among some residents. He said the party’s approach is not about party colours but about consistent engagement and respect for voters’ right to choose.

“We don’t assume anyone’s vote,” he said. “That’s why we come to every alley, every corner, every street, not just where we’re popular, because we know people deserve to hear from those who seek their vote.”

Edghill also used the opportunity to draw a line between the PPP/C’s development record and what he described as the failed promises and undemocratic actions of the previous administration. He cited attempts by APNU+AFC to interfere with the 2020 election results as a low point in the country’s democratic history.

“When a government tries to stay in power without earning it, they don’t have to keep any promises,” he warned. “But if you want to win on merit, you have to deliver.”

He noted that it was the PPP/C who published the Statements of Poll during the 2020 elections, bringing transparency to a process many feared would be compromised.

Since taking office, Edghill said the PPP/C has not only lived up to its promises in Region 10, but gone further. Last year, 505 people in the region who had never received government contracts were given work constructing roads.

This year, that number has grown to 750.

He said this progress is rooted in the party’s guiding philosophy: respect people, honour your word, and deliver on promises.Still, Edghill was clear that electoral gains are not guaranteed.

“September 1 isn’t about who looks good on stage or who shouts the loudest,” he told the crowd. “It’s about vision, capacity, and who is delivering real change, not just in Georgetown, but right here in Region 10.”

