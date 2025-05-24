PRESIDENT ALI RALLIES TROOPS AHEAD OF VENEZUELA’S CONTROVERSIAL VOTE

As tensions rise with Venezuela ahead of a controversial election over Guyana’s Essequibo region, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali delivered a stirring message of solidarity and readiness during a heartfelt breakfast meeting with ranks of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) stationed in the region.

Addressing the soldiers early Saturday morning, just a day before Venezuela’s planned referendum, which Guyana and the international community have widely condemned as illegal, President Ali assured the troops that they are not alone on the frontlines.

“I want to assure you that behind you on the front line is the blood of every Guyanese,” he said, “in its readiness to support any and every effort necessary… against those that seek to destabilise the peace in our region.”

His remarks were not just a call to vigilance, but a deeply personal acknowledgment of the sacrifices made by the country’s uniformed men and women. “Your service is the definition of what Guyanese stand for,” he told them, emphasizing that their duty transcends the uniform, it represents the heartbeat of a united nation.

The breakfast engagement, held in Essequibo just two days before Guyana’s 59th Independence anniversary, was more than symbolic. It came amid increasing concern over Venezuela’s defiant posture, including its decision to proceed with a vote on May 25 over a region Guyana has administered for more than a century. That decision directly flouts a December 2023 ruling from the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which ordered Venezuela not to take any steps that could alter the status quo of the territory.

“Those that seek to threaten us, that become ambitious, they must know that our troops on the frontline are ready in the defence of every square inch of our country,” President Ali warned.

With visible emotion, the Commander-in-Chief spoke candidly to the soldiers about the personal cost of their service, often carried out in rugged, remote environments, far from the comforts and visibility of the public eye.

“I know of troops who will be at different locations in our borders, under different circumstances and challenges. But they do so with pride. They do so with honour and dignity,” Ali said. “As your Commander-in-Chief, you always will have my full support. You always have my extraordinary love and respect.”

The President’s visit was also a powerful morale boost. He reminded the soldiers that while they stand guard with weapons, they are equally surrounded by the unwavering spirit of a nation determined to protect its sovereignty through both peace and resolve.

“We will ensure we do everything so that the peaceful nature of our country… remains the order of the day,” he stated, acknowledging that Guyana’s commitment to peace does not mean it will shy away from defense.

As the Venezuelan government moves forward with its referendum, Guyana, according to President Ali, remains firm in its stance that the matter must be resolved at the ICJ, where the case is currently before the court. Several international actors have also condemned the election as a provocative and unlawful action that undermines regional stability.

