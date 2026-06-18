HomeArticlesRETRIAL ENDS WITH 35-YEAR SENTENCE FOR GPHC DISPATCHER'S KILLER
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RETRIAL ENDS WITH 35-YEAR SENTENCE FOR GPHC DISPATCHER’S KILLER

By HGPTV
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HGP Nightly News – Nearly five years after winning an appeal that erased his murder conviction, Allan Sims has once again been found responsible for the killing of Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation dispatcher Melissa Skeete and sentenced to 35 years behind bars.

The sentence was handed down on Thursday by Justice Sandil Kissoon, bringing to a close a legal battle that stretched across multiple trials and appeals.

Justice Kissoon ordered that the sentence take effect from the date Sims was remanded in 2015. However, the court ruled that he will only become eligible for parole after serving 30 years.

Sims was initially convicted of murder in 2020, but later succeeded in having that conviction overturned at the appellate level. The Court of Appeal subsequently ordered a retrial, setting the stage for the proceedings that culminated in Thursday’s sentence.

The court heard that Sims and Skeete were involved in a relationship prior to the killing.

According to evidence presented during the trial, Skeete had just completed work at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation when she entered a vehicle driven by Sims. Prosecutors alleged that she was later attacked and stabbed multiple times.

Medical evidence showed that Skeete suffered eight stab wounds, including a fatal injury to the chest that penetrated her lungs.

Despite her injuries, the court heard that she managed to escape from the vehicle and run a short distance along Carmichael Street before collapsing. She later died from her wounds.

The prosecution also presented evidence suggesting that the killing occurred against a backdrop of abuse and threats.

The court heard allegations that Sims had previously threatened Skeete and members of her family before the fatal attack.

Investigators testified that evidence recovered during the probe pointed to efforts to conceal the crime after it occurred.

Among the findings presented was the discovery that a bloodstained vehicle seat had allegedly been removed and replaced. Detectives also found dampness beneath the replacement seat, observations that formed part of the case assembled by investigators.

Although Sims denied responsibility for the murder, the prosecution relied on forensic evidence and witness testimony gathered during the investigation.

Thursday’s sentence closes one of the more prolonged murder cases to move through the Guyanese court system in recent years, spanning a conviction, a successful appeal, a retrial and a final sentencing.

For Skeete’s relatives, the ruling represents the latest and perhaps final chapter in a case that began with her fatal stabbing in 2015 and remained before the courts for nearly a decade.

Photo Credit: National Communications Network.

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