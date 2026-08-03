HomeArticlesGUYANA COULD FACE UP TO 80 HOT-SPELL DAYS AS EL NIÑO STRENGTHENS
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GUYANA COULD FACE UP TO 80 HOT-SPELL DAYS AS EL NIÑO STRENGTHENS

By HGPTV
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HGP Nightly News – Guyana could experience as many as 80 hot-spell days this year, more than twice the historical annual figure, as strengthening El Niño conditions bring unusually high temperatures and drier weather from August through at least October.

The Hydrometeorological Service issued the warning as the country transitions out of the rainy season, urging households, schools, farmers and businesses to prepare for more frequent periods of extreme heat.

Guyana historically records up to 30 hot-spell days annually. Hydromet’s latest Seasonal Outlook, however, forecasts a significant increase this year. A hot spell is defined as at least two consecutive days of extreme temperatures.

Regions Four, Five, Six, Eight and 10 are expected to experience the greatest frequency of hot-spell days. Above-normal daytime and nighttime temperatures are forecast countrywide, along with fewer wet days.

El Niño is caused by unusual warming of surface waters in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific, accompanied by weaker trade winds. In Guyana, it typically produces warmer and drier conditions.

The effects could extend well beyond personal discomfort.

Reduced rainfall and higher temperatures may place crops under moisture stress, degrade pasture and increase the amount of water required for livestock. A prolonged dry period could also reduce supplies available for homes, farms and other economic activities, particularly in vulnerable hinterland communities.

Electricity demand may rise as homes and businesses rely more heavily on fans and air-conditioning, placing added pressure on the national power grid.

Schools could face uncomfortable classroom conditions and a greater risk of heat stress among students and staff. Hydromet advised administrators to ensure adequate drinking water is available, promote heat-safety measures and monitor official forecasts.

Lower river levels could disrupt hinterland transportation and the movement of people, goods and essential supplies. Unpaved roads are also likely to become dustier, potentially reducing visibility.

In forested and savannah areas, dry vegetation and sustained high temperatures could raise the risk of bush and forest fires. Hydromet urged the public to avoid burning rubbish or vegetation during the dry period.

Health risks include dehydration, heat exhaustion and heat stroke, particularly among children, older adults, people with underlying medical conditions and those working outdoors.

Residents are being advised to drink water regularly, conserve supplies and avoid strenuous outdoor activity between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Light, loose-fitting clothing is also recommended.

Farmers should closely monitor their crops and livestock and ensure animals have continuous access to good-quality water.

Hydromet cautioned that the El Niño outlook does not rule out episodes of heavy rainfall. Significant showers remain possible even during an otherwise hotter and drier period.

The agency said it will continue monitoring conditions and issuing updates as the season develops.

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