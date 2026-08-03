ONLY PARTIAL DISCLOSURE READY IN MV BARIMA MURDER CASE

HGP Nightly News – Only part of the prosecution’s evidence was ready for disclosure Monday when three men charged with murder over the MV Barima disaster appeared virtually before the Suddie Magistrate’s Court.

Magistrate Ravindra Mohabir adjourned the case until September 7 after Police Prosecutor Mandel Moore requested additional time to complete and serve the outstanding material on the defence.

Captain Kevin Price, called “KP”; Chief Mate Rondell Dwayne Roberts; and Goods Superintendent Delon Granderson appeared virtually while handcuffed.

Attorney Everton Lammy represented Roberts, 42, of Grove Public Road, East Bank Demerara.

Price, 40, of Melanie Damishana, East Coast Demerara, and Granderson, 33, of Fellowship, West Coast Demerara, were represented by attorneys Dexter Smartt, Keona Higgins, Eden Corbin, Angel Stevens and Dr. Dexter Todd. Members of their legal team participated both in person and virtually.

The three men face murder charges arising from the July 18, 2026 capsizing of the MV Barima while it was travelling from Georgetown to Port Kaituma. They have not been required to enter pleas to the indictable charges and remain presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

The 87-year-old ferry, built in 1939, sank with scores of passengers and crew aboard. Seventy-three people have been confirmed dead, while at least 30 remain missing.

The government reported that 77 people were initially rescued. One survivor subsequently died.

The tragedy has brought intense scrutiny of the vessel’s condition, its passenger and cargo records, safety equipment, regulatory oversight and the decisions made before its departure.

A five-member Commission of Inquiry has been established to investigate those issues and determine whether negligence, misconduct or institutional failures contributed to the disaster. Substantive hearings have not yet begun.