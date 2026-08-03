By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA / KORMANTSE, GHANA — Carl Fraser, a son of El Dorado village in West Coast Berbice, has achieved historic international recognition as Nana Kwesi Ntow—the first non-Ghanaian appointed as a Development Chief in Kormantse, Ghana.

Speaking with Nightly News during Emancipation 2026 observances, Nana Kwesi Ntow urged Guyanese to push beyond physical freedom and embrace full economic, social, mental, and spiritual liberation by adopting self-reliance strategies and writing their own pay cheques.

Roots in Berbice and Ancestral Heritage

Nana Kwesi Ntow, who is the brother of the late Omar Farouk (founder of HGP Nightly News), reflected warmly on his humble beginnings in West Coast Berbice:

Childhood Memories: Growing up in El Dorado village in a mud house, swimming in local trenches, and living off the land.

Growing up in El Dorado village in a mud house, swimming in local trenches, and living off the land. Akan Lineage Discovered: His installation as Development Chief (Nkosuohene) followed research connecting his maternal lineage to the Fante clan of Kormantse and his paternal lineage to the Ashanti people of Kumasi, Ghana.

His installation as Development Chief (Nkosuohene) followed research connecting his maternal lineage to the Fante clan of Kormantse and his paternal lineage to the Ashanti people of Kumasi, Ghana. Cultural Bridge: His 2025 coronation marked a historical reconnection between the African continent and the Caribbean diaspora, formalizing cultural ties between Guyana and Ghana.

[ NANA KWESI NTOW'S ECONOMIC LIBERATION MODEL ] │ ┌─────────────────────────────────────┴─────────────────────────────────────┐ ▼ ▼ [ Walter Rodney Self-Reliance Ethos ] [ Sovereign Resource Control ] - "Write your own pay cheque" through enterprise - Feed, clothe, and house yourself locally - Break dependency on external economic systems - Nationalize key assets for citizens' benefit - Foster entrepreneurship & diaspora trade networks - Follow Burkina Faso's self-determination model

Call for Self-Reliance and Economic Liberation

Quoting historian Dr. Walter Rodney, Nana Kwesi Ntow emphasized that true emancipation requires ownership of resources and sovereign economic production:

“Feed, clothes, and house yourself,” Nana Kwesi Ntow stated during his interview with Nightly News. “Nationalization—those things were meant for the benefit of the people. Walter Rodney said to be economically independent, you have to write your own pay cheque.”

Championing Diaspora Collaboration

As Development Chief of Kormantse, Nana Kwesi Ntow spearheads educational programs, entrepreneurial hubs, and cultural preservation projects to strengthen ties between Ghana and the Caribbean diaspora. Participating in Guyana’s 188th Emancipation observances, he called on citizens to channel the spirit of their ancestors to build sustainable, self-directed economic enterprises.