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EDGHILL’S PRESENCE TRIGGERS APNU WALKOUT FROM PAC

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HGP Nightly News – Public Works Minister Juan Edghill’s appearance at Monday’s meeting of the Public Accounts Committee triggered a walkout by APNU members, leaving the parliamentary body without the quorum required to continue its work.

The committee had convened with a quorum and was considering corrections and omissions to the minutes of its previous meeting when Edghill entered shortly after proceedings began.

APNU members immediately objected to his participation, arguing that he should recuse himself from the committee amid continuing public scrutiny of the government’s handling of the MV Barima tragedy. Opposition parties have also been demanding his resignation as Public Works Minister.

Government members rejected the objection, describing it as out of order and urging the committee to proceed with its scheduled business.

PAC Chairman Vishnu Panday ruled that Edghill remained a substantive government minister and duly appointed member of the committee. He was therefore entitled to participate, the chairman said.

APNU members indicated that they would not accept the ruling. After requesting to be excused, they withdrew from the meeting.

Their departure brought the proceedings to an immediate halt. The PAC requires the presence of its chairman, at least two government members and at least two opposition members to maintain a quorum.

With fewer than two opposition members remaining, the committee could no longer conduct business and the meeting was adjourned.

Opposition parties continue to press for political accountability over the disaster, while the government has resisted calls for Edghill’s removal and appointed a Commission of Inquiry to investigate the vessel’s sinking.

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