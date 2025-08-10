Sunday, August 10, 2025
HomeArticlesKUMAKA RESIDENTS ALLEGE WATER WOES, HIGH FOOD COSTS, AND OFFICIAL MISCONDUCT
ArticlesBUSINESSELECTIONS 2025NewsPolitics

KUMAKA RESIDENTS ALLEGE WATER WOES, HIGH FOOD COSTS, AND OFFICIAL MISCONDUCT

By HGPTV
0
60

KUMAKA, Guyana — Vendors and residents of Kumaka say they are grappling with rising costs, unresolved land disputes, and what they allege are unfair and corrupt practices in the distribution of public resources. These issues took center stage on Saturday, August 9, when APNU Coalition Prime Ministerial Candidate Juretha Fernandes met with the community during a walk-about of the Kumaka Municipal Market.

Several residents told Fernandes they have been pressured to leave land they have occupied for decades, even in cases where they hold leases and payment records. Others claimed that access to small business grants, COVID-19 relief, and other cash or public assistance is often influenced by family and political ties, leaving long-time residents sidelined.

The cost of living was another recurring concern. Shoppers reported paying $1,200–$1,500 for a pound of beef, facing steady increases in cooking oil prices, and up to $2,000 for a 5-gallon bottled water refill when bought outside town. With the public water supply reaching taps only a few times per month, many families said they are forced to buy water from private suppliers, often trucked in from distant creeks and falls. Transportation costs have also added strain, with some parents paying as much as $200 per child per trip to get to school.

Residents also voiced serious concerns about law enforcement and public accountability in Mabaruma, Region One. Some vendors accused senior police officials and subordinates of seizing cash, jewellery, and goods without proper documentation or return, while appearing to benefit from unexplained personal wealth. Allegations were also made about theft from public supplies, resale of goods meant for community distribution, and intimidation of those who speak out.

Community members told Fernandes that they want swift action to restore fairness, transparency, and trust in the management of resources and services in the region.

Previous article
EX-MAYOR MARSHALL URGES BARTICA TO END RACIAL DIVISION BY VOTING PPP/C
Next article
AFC SAYS NEW DEMERARA HARBOUR BRIDGE WON’T BE READY FOR SEPTEMBER 1 ELECTIONS
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

160 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Guyana within 24 hours

Gold miner in serious condition after pit caves in on him