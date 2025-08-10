KUMAKA RESIDENTS ALLEGE WATER WOES, HIGH FOOD COSTS, AND OFFICIAL MISCONDUCT

KUMAKA, Guyana — Vendors and residents of Kumaka say they are grappling with rising costs, unresolved land disputes, and what they allege are unfair and corrupt practices in the distribution of public resources. These issues took center stage on Saturday, August 9, when APNU Coalition Prime Ministerial Candidate Juretha Fernandes met with the community during a walk-about of the Kumaka Municipal Market.

Several residents told Fernandes they have been pressured to leave land they have occupied for decades, even in cases where they hold leases and payment records. Others claimed that access to small business grants, COVID-19 relief, and other cash or public assistance is often influenced by family and political ties, leaving long-time residents sidelined.

The cost of living was another recurring concern. Shoppers reported paying $1,200–$1,500 for a pound of beef, facing steady increases in cooking oil prices, and up to $2,000 for a 5-gallon bottled water refill when bought outside town. With the public water supply reaching taps only a few times per month, many families said they are forced to buy water from private suppliers, often trucked in from distant creeks and falls. Transportation costs have also added strain, with some parents paying as much as $200 per child per trip to get to school.

Residents also voiced serious concerns about law enforcement and public accountability in Mabaruma, Region One. Some vendors accused senior police officials and subordinates of seizing cash, jewellery, and goods without proper documentation or return, while appearing to benefit from unexplained personal wealth. Allegations were also made about theft from public supplies, resale of goods meant for community distribution, and intimidation of those who speak out.

Community members told Fernandes that they want swift action to restore fairness, transparency, and trust in the management of resources and services in the region.

