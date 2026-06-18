BIRKETT: UN MEMBER STATES GROWING FRUSTRATED

HGP Nightly News – Guyana’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett, has acknowledged growing concerns among member states that the United Nations is failing to meet expectations, while outlining a vision for reform as she campaigns to become the organization’s next Secretary-General.

Speaking on Thursday during an Interactive Dialogue with Member States and civil society as part of the UN Secretary-General selection process, Rodrigues-Birkett said many countries have become increasingly frustrated with the pace and effectiveness of the organization’s response to global challenges.

“In the past five years that I have been here at the United Nations, I have listened carefully to the perspectives of member states,” she said. “Across these conversations, there is a growing sense of frustration that the UN is not delivering as it should.”

The veteran diplomat said those concerns became particularly apparent during Guyana’s recent tenure on the UN Security Council, where debates over international crises and the effectiveness of multilateral institutions frequently dominated discussions.

While acknowledging the criticism, Rodrigues-Birkett cautioned against overlooking the significant contributions the United Nations has made since its establishment more than 80 years ago.

“It is no small achievement that the United Nations continues to be strong after 80 years,” she said, while paying tribute to current Secretary-General António Guterres and his predecessors.

According to Rodrigues-Birkett, many countries owe their independence in part to the UN’s decolonization efforts, while others have benefited from peacekeeping missions, humanitarian support and conflict-resolution initiatives.

“Many of our countries exist today as independent nations because of the decolonization work of the United Nations,” she told delegates.

She also highlighted the organization’s role in areas ranging from poverty reduction and education to public health, aviation safety, ocean governance and humanitarian relief.

“No country is untouched by the work of the United Nations,” Rodrigues-Birkett said.

Despite that legacy, she argued that today’s global realities require a more adaptive and effective institution.

“The appointment of the next Secretary-General comes at a critical moment for the United Nations,” she said. “The global landscape has changed, and the tools required to guide the organization must likewise evolve.”

Rodrigues-Birkett pointed to several major challenges facing the international body, including the growing number of global conflicts, slow progress toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and ongoing financial pressures confronting the organization.

She described the UN80 reform initiative as recognition that the institution must modernize its operations and improve the way it delivers on its mandates.

According to the Guyanese diplomat, reform should focus on improving efficiency within the Secretariat, strengthening institutional structures and ensuring the organization remains relevant in addressing contemporary global issues.

Her vision for the UN centers on three key objectives: reaffirming the core principles of the UN Charter, reforming systems and practices, and working closely with member states to build a more agile and effective organization.

Rodrigues-Birkett said the UN must be equally committed to all three pillars of its work: peace and security, development, and human rights.

If selected as Secretary-General, she pledged to maintain close engagement with governments, regional organizations, civil society and UN staff.

“I will be open and accessible,” she said, promising regular dialogue with member states and stakeholders.

The Guyanese nominee also stressed that the United Nations should not remain on the sidelines of issues with significant global implications.

“I have pledged to be proactive in engaging member states and to use the tools available to me to advance the purposes and principles enshrined in the UN Charter,” she said.

As she concluded her presentation, Rodrigues-Birkett outlined what she considers the essential qualities of the next Secretary-General.

“An effective Secretary-General in today’s context must possess two essential strengths: discernment and versatility,” she said.

She argued that the office requires someone capable of serving simultaneously as an administrator, mediator, peacemaker, negotiator, convener and spokesperson, while understanding which role is most appropriate in any given circumstance.

Drawing on her experience as Guyana’s former Minister of Foreign Affairs, former Minister of Amerindian Affairs, international civil servant and ambassador, Rodrigues-Birkett expressed confidence in her ability to lead the organization.

“I do believe that I am ready for the task ahead,” she said.

Rodrigues-Birkett was nominated by President Mohamed Irfaan Ali and the Government of Guyana to contest for the UN’s top diplomatic post. Her remarks come as the race to succeed Guterres gains momentum amid growing international debate about the future direction of the world’s foremost multilateral institution.