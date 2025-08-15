RESIDENTS & NDC CHAIRMAN LAMENT DEPLORABLE BACHELOR’S ADVENTURE COMMUNITY ROAD

Bachelor’s Adventure Residents Decry Poor Road Works, Accuse Government of Neglect

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News

Residents of Bachelor’s Adventure, including Chairman of the Boxing Falls Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC), Walston Martins, are voicing frustration over what they say is more than 15 years of neglect of the community’s main road.

Martins noted that the roadway, situated between two large trenches, requires proper revetment in certain areas to prevent rapid deterioration. He warned that without such measures, any roadwork will fail prematurely.

The NDC Chairman questioned why several internal roads in Bachelor’s Adventure remain untouched while the main road is in disrepair, contrasting the situation with neighboring communities — believed to be strongholds of the ruling People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) — which he claims have well-maintained infrastructure.

Martins and other residents accused the government of attempting to stigmatize and underdevelop predominantly Afro-Guyanese communities. They further criticized the use of foreign contractors in ongoing rehabilitation works, alleging substandard work and incomplete projects. According to residents, contractors have left broken bridges, unfinished drainage, and partially dug-up roads, creating unsafe and uncomfortable conditions.

Frustrated by the state of affairs, residents say they are hopeful for change under a new administration following the September 2nd, 2025, elections.

