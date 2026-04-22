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TWO ACCUSED FREED IN GAS STATION BOMBING CASE, THIRD ACCUSED COMMITTED TO STAND TRIAL

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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Dramatic Turn: Two Freed in Gas Station Bombing Case Following Mastermind’s Confession

By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

LEONORA, WEST COAST DEMERARA — The legal landscape of the high-profile October 2025 gas station bombing shifted dramatically on Monday afternoon. At the Leonora Magistrate’s Court, two of the men previously accused in the deadly attack were set free, while a third remains in custody to face the High Court. The ruling arrived just hours after the alleged mastermind reportedly made a startling open-court confession, claiming sole responsibility for the tragedy.

The bombing, which occurred on October 26, 2025, remains one of the most somber chapters in recent local history, having claimed the life of eight-year-old Soraya Bourne.

No Case to Answer: Pramdeo and Correia Freed

Magistrate’s Court upheld a “no-case” submission for Ramesh Pramdeo, 51, and Wayne Correia, 44, effectively ending the proceedings against them.

  • Insufficient Evidence: Defense Attorney Bernard Da Silva successfully argued that the prosecution’s evidence was too weak to establish a prima facie case. Da Silva maintained that his clients were innocent bystanders who should have been treated as witnesses from the start.
  • The High Court Commitment: While the two men were freed, Jennifer Rodrigues, a 33-year-old Venezuelan national, was not as fortunate. She has been committed to stand trial at the High Court for allegedly aiding and abetting the bombers.

The “Lone Wolf” Confession

Earlier that same morning, the case took a theatrical turn at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court during a hearing for Daniel Alexander Ramirez Poedemo.

  • Taking the Blame: Poedemo, identified by investigators as the prime suspect, told Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty that he alone orchestrated and executed the attack. He insisted that the other individuals initially rounded up by police were innocent of any involvement.
  • Legal Maneuvers: Following this admission, Poedemo’s attorney requested a two-week window to submit a formal proposal to the court, likely exploring the terms of a plea or a sentencing recommendation.

The Road to May 20

With two defendants now removed from the docket, the focus shifts entirely to the High Court trial for Rodrigues and the upcoming legal submissions for Poedemo. The court has adjourned Poedemo’s matter to May 4, 2026, for the defense’s proposal, with a full report expected on May 20, 2026. For the family of young Soraya Bourne, the confession brings the case closer to a conclusion, but the emotional scars of the October attack remain deep in the Leonora community.

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