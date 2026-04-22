HomeNewsAFC CLAIMS CITY TAKEOVER IS PART OF WIDER POLITICAL STRATEGY
NewsPolitics

AFC CLAIMS CITY TAKEOVER IS PART OF WIDER POLITICAL STRATEGY

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
46

“Political Domination, Not Infrastructure”: David Patterson Rejects Gov’t Bid for Georgetown Control

By: Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Alliance For Change (AFC) Leader David Patterson has fired back at President Irfaan Ali’s recent call for a PPP/C-led City Council, labeling the move a calculated attempt to use state power to weaken local democracy. Speaking on April 21, 2026, Patterson argued that the administration’s aggressive push to centralize municipal authority is a “wider political strategy” designed to tip the scales in favor of the ruling party ahead of the upcoming local government elections.

The opposition leader’s remarks come just 24 hours after the President used the commissioning of the Aubrey Barker Road to signal a direct challenge to the APNU-led council.

Infrastructure as a “Smokescreen”

Patterson dismissed the government’s justification that taking over city streets is necessary for “proper repairs.” He contended that the Ministry of Public Works’ recent designation of 57 city streets as “public roads” is less about asphalt and more about influence.

  • Centralization Critique: “The PPP is always claiming that roads must be centralized to be repaired properly, but this explanation does not stand up to scrutiny,” Patterson stated.
  • Undermining the Mandate: He argued that by stripping the council of its revenue-generating and maintenance powers, the government is intentionally creating a narrative of municipal failure to justify a central takeover.
  • Collaboration vs. Coercion: Patterson maintained that if the Ali administration were truly interested in the capital’s welfare, it would collaborate with the elected council rather than overriding it.

The LGE 2026 Strategy

According to the AFC Leader, the President’s “don’t guess what I am saying” ultimatum was the most honest admission yet of a partisan agenda.

  • Political Domination: Patterson asserted that the government’s actions confirm longstanding fears that the PPP/C is not interested in local government autonomy, but in “political domination” of every township in Guyana.
  • Diminishing Influence: By taking over critical city functions, the AFC argues the government is attempting to render the current council irrelevant before voters head to the polls later this year.

With both the APNU-led Mayor and the AFC leadership now firmly aligned against the government’s centralization policy, the battle for Georgetown is shifting toward a constitutional crisis. As the Mayor prepares for legal redress, Patterson’s rejection underscores a growing sentiment within the opposition that the “One Guyana” infrastructure drive is being used as a wedge to dismantle the authority of elected local officials. For the residents of Georgetown, the debate over who fixes their streets is increasingly becoming a question of who truly governs their city.

Previous article
“I AM INTERESTED TO SEE A PPP/C LEAD CITY COUNCIL” – PRESIDENT ALI SENDS SIGNAL TO APNU
Next article
CCJ Reserves Ruling In Mohamed Extradition Appeal; Stay Remains In Force,Court Warns Against Public Commentary
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on GOVERNMENT SEIZES ANOTHER 35 GEORGETOWN STREETS, BRINGING TOTAL TAKEOVER TO 57
Yadram Ramgobin on TENSIONS BUILD AS MORE THAN ONE HUNDRED ACRES OF FARMLAND IN FRIENDSHIP TO BE BULLDOZED
Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID