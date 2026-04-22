AFC CLAIMS CITY TAKEOVER IS PART OF WIDER POLITICAL STRATEGY

“Political Domination, Not Infrastructure”: David Patterson Rejects Gov’t Bid for Georgetown Control

By: Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Alliance For Change (AFC) Leader David Patterson has fired back at President Irfaan Ali’s recent call for a PPP/C-led City Council, labeling the move a calculated attempt to use state power to weaken local democracy. Speaking on April 21, 2026, Patterson argued that the administration’s aggressive push to centralize municipal authority is a “wider political strategy” designed to tip the scales in favor of the ruling party ahead of the upcoming local government elections.

The opposition leader’s remarks come just 24 hours after the President used the commissioning of the Aubrey Barker Road to signal a direct challenge to the APNU-led council.

Infrastructure as a “Smokescreen”

Patterson dismissed the government’s justification that taking over city streets is necessary for “proper repairs.” He contended that the Ministry of Public Works’ recent designation of 57 city streets as “public roads” is less about asphalt and more about influence.

Centralization Critique: “The PPP is always claiming that roads must be centralized to be repaired properly, but this explanation does not stand up to scrutiny,” Patterson stated.

“The PPP is always claiming that roads must be centralized to be repaired properly, but this explanation does not stand up to scrutiny,” Patterson stated. Undermining the Mandate: He argued that by stripping the council of its revenue-generating and maintenance powers, the government is intentionally creating a narrative of municipal failure to justify a central takeover.

He argued that by stripping the council of its revenue-generating and maintenance powers, the government is intentionally creating a narrative of municipal failure to justify a central takeover. Collaboration vs. Coercion: Patterson maintained that if the Ali administration were truly interested in the capital’s welfare, it would collaborate with the elected council rather than overriding it.

The LGE 2026 Strategy

According to the AFC Leader, the President’s “don’t guess what I am saying” ultimatum was the most honest admission yet of a partisan agenda.

Political Domination: Patterson asserted that the government’s actions confirm longstanding fears that the PPP/C is not interested in local government autonomy, but in “political domination” of every township in Guyana.

Patterson asserted that the government’s actions confirm longstanding fears that the PPP/C is not interested in local government autonomy, but in “political domination” of every township in Guyana. Diminishing Influence: By taking over critical city functions, the AFC argues the government is attempting to render the current council irrelevant before voters head to the polls later this year.

With both the APNU-led Mayor and the AFC leadership now firmly aligned against the government’s centralization policy, the battle for Georgetown is shifting toward a constitutional crisis. As the Mayor prepares for legal redress, Patterson’s rejection underscores a growing sentiment within the opposition that the “One Guyana” infrastructure drive is being used as a wedge to dismantle the authority of elected local officials. For the residents of Georgetown, the debate over who fixes their streets is increasingly becoming a question of who truly governs their city.

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