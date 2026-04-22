CCJ Reserves Ruling In Mohamed Extradition Appeal; Stay Remains In Force,Court Warns Against Public Commentary

CCJ Halts Extradition: “Bias” Allegations and Ministerial Role Take Center Stage in Mohamed Appeal

By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

PORT OF SPAIN, TRINIDAD — The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) has officially reserved its judgment in the high-stakes appeal of Nazar and Azruddin Mohamed, ensuring that the father-and-son duo will not face extradition to the United States until the region’s highest court delivers a final ruling. Following marathon legal arguments on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, the full bench, led by CCJ President Winston Anderson, maintained the interim stay that has frozen all proceedings in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The case has evolved into a landmark constitutional battle over where “executive power” ends and “judicial fairness” begins in the extradition process.

The “Contamination” Argument

The core of the Mohameds’ appeal rests on the “Authority to Proceed” issued by the Minister of Home Affairs. Their legal team, which includes high-ranking international and local counsel, argued that the process was fundamentally flawed from the outset.

The Allegation of Bias: Defense attorneys contended that the Minister acted with predetermined bias when signing off on the extradition request. They argued that if the very first step of the ladder is “contaminated” by unfairness, the entire judicial process that follows is inherently compromised.

Defense attorneys contended that the Minister acted with predetermined bias when signing off on the extradition request. They argued that if the very first step of the ladder is “contaminated” by unfairness, the entire judicial process that follows is inherently compromised. Administrative vs. Judicial: The defense maintains that fairness is not a luxury but a legal requirement that must apply even at the ministerial level, particularly when an individual’s liberty is at stake.

The State’s Defense: “Administrative Duty”

Representing the State of Guyana, Senior Counsel Douglas Mendes and Attorney General Anil Nandlall, SC, offered a starkly different interpretation of the law.

Ministerial Role: Mendes argued that the Minister’s function is strictly administrative , not judicial. According to the State, the Minister’s only job is to check for obvious legal barriers—such as political persecution—before passing the matter to the courts for a full evidentiary hearing.

Mendes argued that the Minister’s function is strictly , not judicial. According to the State, the Minister’s only job is to check for obvious legal barriers—such as political persecution—before passing the matter to the courts for a full evidentiary hearing. International Obligations: AG Nandlall defended the framework as a “unique legal mechanism” rooted in international treaties. He cautioned that over-judicializing the executive’s role could hinder Guyana’s ability to meet its global anti-crime obligations.

A Warning on Public Commentary

In an unusual move, the CCJ issued a stern “gag order” of sorts to the attorneys on both sides. President Anderson urged the legal teams to exercise extreme restraint in their public comments.

“Public commentary must not undermine the fairness of these proceedings or erode public confidence in the justice system,” the Court warned, likely referencing the intense media coverage and political rhetoric that has surrounded the case in Georgetown.

A Constitutional Precedent

The CCJ’s eventual ruling will do more than decide the fate of the Mohameds; it will set a binding precedent for how all future extradition requests are handled across the Caribbean. If the court finds that ministerial bias can nullify an extradition request, it would significantly increase the burden of proof on governments across the CARICOM bloc. For now, the legal “shield” remains over the Mohameds as the judges begin their private deliberations.

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