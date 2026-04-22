“I AM INTERESTED TO SEE A PPP/C LEAD CITY COUNCIL” – PRESIDENT ALI SENDS SIGNAL TO APNU

“Don’t Guess What I Am Saying”: President Ali Signals Intent to Reclaim Georgetown at Aubrey Barker Road Commissioning

By: Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The commissioning of the newly expanded four-lane Aubrey Barker Road on Tuesday served as more than just an infrastructure milestone; it became a political battleground. President Irfaan Ali used the platform to send a direct “caveat” to the APNU-led Mayor and City Council (M&CC), explicitly stating his interest in seeing a People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) led city government.

The $1.2 billion expansion project, which now links South Ruimveldt directly to the Ogle Highway, is being hailed by the government as a masterclass in urban connectivity—and by the President as a reason why his party should lead the capital.

A Vision for the “Finest City”

President Ali framed the road project as a necessary step in Georgetown’s evolution into a premier Caribbean hub. However, he argued that the current municipal leadership is an obstacle to that ambition.

The Direct Signal: “If Georgetown is to become the finest in the Caribbean, then its infrastructure must match that ambition,” Ali stated. He followed with a blunt political challenge: “I am interested to see a PPP/C led city council, so don’t guess what I am saying.”

“If Georgetown is to become the finest in the Caribbean, then its infrastructure must match that ambition,” Ali stated. He followed with a blunt political challenge: “I am interested to see a PPP/C led city council, so don’t guess what I am saying.” Governance Critique: The President reiterated that the PPP/C should be “given the opportunity” to manage the city’s affairs, suggesting that the current council has failed to deliver effective governance and maintenance.

The “Public Road” Controversy: 57 Streets Taken

The political tension is fueled by a recent, quiet maneuver by the Ministry of Public Works. During the commissioning, it was revealed that an additional 35 city streets have been designated as “public roads,” effectively removing them from the jurisdiction of the Georgetown City Council.

The Growing List: This brings the total number of streets taken over by the central government to 57 .

This brings the total number of streets taken over by the central government to . “Obnoxious and Dictatorial”: Mayor Alfred Mentore and other APNU officials have slammed the move, characterizing it as a blatant power grab. Mentore described the designations as “obnoxious” and an attempt to strip the council of its constitutional authority.

Mayor and other APNU officials have slammed the move, characterizing it as a blatant power grab. Mentore described the designations as “obnoxious” and an attempt to strip the council of its constitutional authority. Legal Redress: The Mayor confirmed that the council is being guided by attorneys and expects to file for legal redress “within the shortest possible time” to challenge the Ministry’s takeover of municipal assets.

Conclusion: The Battle for the Capital

As the 2026 Local Government Elections loom, the Aubrey Barker Road commissioning has set the tone for the campaign. By taking over the maintenance of 57 major streets and delivering high-profile infrastructure projects in traditionally opposition-held areas, the PPP/C is making a physical and political bid for the capital. For the APNU, the fight is now moving from the council chambers to the courtroom, as they attempt to hold back what MP Amanza Walton-Desir calls an “encroaching central government.”

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