Friday, August 15, 2025
PRESIDENTIAL AND PRIME MINISTERIAL CANDIDATES ANSWER TOUGH QUESTIONS ON MANIFESTO PROMISES

Forward Guyana Movement Outlines Plans for Oil Sector, Social Reform, and Economic Protection

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News

Forward Guyana Movement (FGM) presidential candidate, Amanza Walton-Desir, on Wednesday evening detailed her party’s strategy for managing the country’s oil and gas sector. Speaking on The Mark Benschop Show, Walton-Desir emphasized that her government would not rush into renegotiating oil contracts without first having the right technical expertise in place.

She outlined plans to retain a large international law firm, hire investment bankers, and assemble a team of engineers and technical specialists to strengthen Guyana’s capacity to manage the sector effectively.

On social issues, particularly domestic violence and the death penalty, Walton-Desir stressed the importance of preventative measures, mental health support, and breaking societal taboos around mental illness. “We keep losing our women to violence, and our men to rage and ruin,” she said, calling for a systemic overhaul to protect vulnerable citizens.

Addressing electoral reform, FGM Prime Ministerial candidate Nigel London criticized existing laws governing general and regional elections, describing them as outdated and unfit for Guyana’s current realities. He argued that the requirements for representation are unnecessarily burdensome and exclude qualified individuals who are well-known in their communities.

London also underscored the party’s commitment to prioritizing Guyanese workers and businesses, claiming that foreign nationals currently enjoy double the benefits of locals. “Guyana must be for Guyanese,” he asserted, vowing to create an environment where local businesses can thrive and citizens’ interests are safeguarded.

