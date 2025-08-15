Friday, August 15, 2025
LIGHTS OUT ON GPL MANAGEMENT? VP SUGGESTS TIME FOR A NEW TEAM

GEORGETOWN — Vice President and PPP General Secretary Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo struck a sharp tone on Thursday, suggesting that leadership changes at Guyana Power and Light (GPL) may be necessary to steer a sweeping transformation of the electricity grid.

At a press briefing at Freedom House, Jagdeo described the government’s energy plans as “massive,” including the vision for a smart, stable grid.

He said these objectives likely exceed the capacity of GPL’s current management to deliver. “With the massive plan for transformation, I don’t think the current management can lead that process… our plans are massive to have a stable grid, smart grid,” he told reporters.

His remarks followed yet another blackout in Georgetown and surrounding areas. Jagdeo said GPL officials attributed the power failure to lightning, while in previous outages he was told the cause was rats—explanations he and many Guyanese find increasingly unacceptable.

The government’s modernization plan, he explained, includes the erection of towering new distribution infrastructure and a revamped distribution system. Central to the strategy is the Wales gas-to-energy project, a 300-megawatt plant still under construction, which is expected to significantly bolster generation capacity.

This ambitious initiative is projected to slash electricity costs by half, from G$0.22 to G$0.11 per kilowatt-hour, once fully operational. Jagdeo outlined the broad financial impact in early 2025, noting that the economy stands to save about US$100 million annually, and consumers could see their bills drop immediately after the plant launches.

Further enhancing the project’s benefits, it includes infrastructure to extract valuable natural gas liquids (NGLs) during production. These byproducts, Jagdeo has said, could unlock new revenue streams and further offset costs for consumers. Despite rising confidence, the project has not escaped criticism.

Some analysts question the lack of updated feasibility studies and express concern over cost overruns and whether the timeline remains realistic, particularly given the absence of firm completion dates. Still, Jagdeo remains measured in tone, insisting that the financial returns outweigh the costs—even under scrutiny.

He cited favorable loan terms (around 4% interest) and affirmed that within six years, the project’s benefits could fully repay its expenses through savings and new revenue. At Thursday’s press appearance, the VP hinted at possible external assistance in managing the energy overhaul.

The Dominican Republic’s InterEnergy Group is reportedly under consideration to oversee upgrades and expansion at GPL as the government pursues its ambitious agenda. Jagdeo’s pointed warnings reflect growing public frustration with blackouts, along with a broader sense that Guyana’s energy future cannot be held back by conventional management.

As the project advances, the government will have to prove it can translate cutting-edge plans into tangible, reliable power for Guyanese, without leaving consumers in the dark.

