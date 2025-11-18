Tuesday, November 18, 2025
OUTSTANDING WORKS AT PREVIOUS PAC WILL NOT BE AFFECTED BUT WILL CONTINUE DURING 13 SITTING OF NATIONAL ASSEMBLY – MP MAHIPAUL

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By: Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News |

Member of Parliament Ganesh Mahipaul has affirmed that all outstanding matters previously before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in the 12th Parliament will continue seamlessly in the 13th Parliament, despite the change in the parliamentary cycle.

Speaking at a recent People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) press conference at Congress Place, Mahipaul emphasized that the transition from one Parliament to the next does not erase or disrupt the work of standing committees.

“The life of a Parliament, when that life comes to an end and you start a new Parliament, does not disrupt the work of standing committees. Exactly where we stopped in the 12th Parliament, we will continue in the 13th,” Mahipaul stated.

With the newly elected We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party now occupying 16 seats as the main parliamentary opposition, followed by APNU with 12 and the Guyana FGM with four seats, the composition of the PAC will reflect the traditional nine-member structure.

Mahipaul explained that this typically consists of five government members and four opposition members, in keeping with long-established parliamentary practice.

He outlined how recommendations from the PAC reach the whole National Assembly before being converted into resolutions. Once adopted, the Minister of Finance must prepare a Treasury Memorandum within 90 days to report on the progress of implementation.

Mahipaul, now the Shadow Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, noted that several issues examined by the last PAC remain unresolved.

He pointed to systemic failures across ministries and regions, referencing the Auditor General’s 2023 Report, which showed:

  • 27% (48 of 179) of recommendations were fully implemented
  • 54% (96 recommendations) partially implemented
  • 19% (35 recommendations) were ignored entirely

Mahipaul described the situation as a “recurring disregard for accountability and financial discipline” and expressed hope that the 13th Parliament’s PAC will ensure that previously ignored or partially completed recommendations are executed thoroughly.

He emphasized that the committee’s work must not be undermined by persistent shortcomings in public financial management.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
